The game of the week this weekend in college football is happening in South Bend, Indiana between Ohio State football and Notre Dame football. ESPN'S College GameDay will be in attendance for this top-1o matchup, and it is sure to be an exciting game. The atmosphere is going to be electric in this one as it is a night game at Notre Dame, and as slight underdogs, fans are going to be extra rowdy in hopes of making things difficult on the Buckeyes. The Fighting Irish are three-point underdogs for this one, but former head coach Lou Holtz is predicting a big win for Notre Dame.

“Notre Dame is a better football team than Ohio State,” Lou Holtz said on the Pat McAfee Show. “And let me tell you why. We have the best offensive line in the country, Sam Hartman won’t even get his jersey dirty all year. He has time to throw the football. The offensive line, we have great running backs. Estime is averaging about 10 yards a carry. We have great receivers. So offensively, we’re set. Defensively, our defensive line’s better.”

Lou Holtz is very confident in this Fighting Irish team. He thinks Notre Dame is very good this season, and he also thinks that Ohio State isn't physical enough.

“You look at Coach Day, and I coached at Ohio State under Woody Hayes,” Holtz continued. “We won the national championship when I was there. I’m proud of that. However, he has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan twice and everybody beats him because they’re more physical than Ohio State.”

Ohio State football fans are not going to like those comments from Holtz. He also went on to predict that Notre Dame will win the game by 10 points. It's going to a fun one on Saturday night, and we'll find out soon if Holtz is right with his prediction.