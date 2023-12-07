Ohio State football's Marvin Harrison Jr. may be back for another season with the Buckeyes, due to missed goals in Columbus.

Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr. is reportedly leaving the door open for a potential return to Columbus. Despite being the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, and possibly the best receiver prospect the NFL has seen in years, Harrison Jr. has some questions to answer.

When he committed to Ohio State, he had some goals in mind, two of which were to beat Michigan and win the Big Ten title, per Adam King at 10TV. Harrison may have had an unforgettable career with the Buckeyes, but he didn't achieve those goals. Since he's been in the scarlet and gray, Harrison is 0-3 against Michigan and the Wolverines own the three latest Big Ten titles.

‘Marvin Harrison Jr says he is still undecided about his future with the Cotton Bowl and returning for another season. He says his two goals of beating Michigan and winning the Big Ten Championship are big motivators to come back and leave that door open.'

It's unlikely that Harrison Jr. proceeds with this thought, knowing the guaranteed money he can receive as a first-round pick, but if he values those goals to a certain extent he may be back. The talented wideout will be in New York on Dec. 9, attending the Heisman ceremony as one of four finalists.

In 2023, Harrison recorded 1,211 yards on 67 receptions and 14 touchdowns for Ohio State football. Even against top talent like Michigan and Penn State, Harrison tallied well over 100 yards and found the end zone. He went scoreless in just two games, having eight games with over 100 receiving yards.

Harrison would surely be the first receiver taken off the board in April, with numerous mocks listing him as a Top 3 pick. He would likely go into a situation with a high usage potential, with the current projections being the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Giants.