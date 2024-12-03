ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Ohio Bobcats and Miami (OH) RedHawks head to Detroit as they face off in the MAC Championship game! It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Ohio-Miami (OH) prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Ohio-Miami (OH) Last Game – Matchup History

Miami (OH) was able to beat Ohio during the regular season 30-20 at home.

Overall Series: Miami (OH) leads the all-time series 46-42-2.

Here are the Ohio-Miami (OH) College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ohio-Miami (OH) Odds

Ohio: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +116

Miami (OH): -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ohio vs. Miami (OH) in MAC Championship

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Ohio Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio ended the season on a five-game win streak, which is why they are in the MAC Championship. The Bobcats won some important games down the stretch, and they are playing their best football. In those five games, Ohio is averaging 37.8 points per game. They scored at least 35 points in four of those games. If the Bobcats can find a way to keep their offensive output up, they will be able to win the MAC Championship.

During the regular season, the Bobcats were one of the top offensive teams in the conference. They averaged the most total yards per game, and the third-most points. The best part of Ohio's offense is their run game. Anthony Tyus III led the team with 980 yards on the ground while Parker Navarro had 876. The two players combined for 21 touchdowns on the season. Against Miami (OH) in their first matchup, Ohio was able to rush for three touchdowns. If they can get their ground attack going, they will have a great chance to win.

Why Miami (OH) Could Cover The Spread/Win

Miami (OH) is the best defensive team in the MAC. They have allowed the third-fewest total yards per game, and the fewest points. Ohio wins games with their run game, and Miami (OH) does a great job stopping the run. In their first matchup with Ohio, as mentioned, they allowed three touchdowns on the ground. However, the RedHawks allowed only 3.3 yards per rush. In fact, they held Tyus to just 15 yards rushing. If Miami (OH) can have another good defensive game, they will be able to win.

The RedHawks ended their season on a seven-game win streak. In MAC play this season, the RedHawks averaged 30.4 points per game. Along with that, Miami (OH) was able to win six of their seven games by at least 10 points. Miami (OH) has been able to score the ball with ease in MAC play this season, and they need to continue that on Saturday.

In their first matchup with the Bobcats, the RedHawks were solid on offense. Brett Gabbert passed for three touchdowns and averaged 8.5 yards per attempt in the win. Along with that, Miami (OH) ran for 150 yards while averaging 5.0 yards per carry. They also scored once on the ground. Ohio is usually a decent defensive team, but Miami (OH) has been great. If they can have a similar game against Ohio, they will be MAC Champions.

Final Ohio-Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick

Both teams are playing some great football right now. I do think Ohio has been just a bit better, though. Their ability to score can not go unnoticed. I will take Ohio to cover the spread on Saturday.

Final Ohio-Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick: Ohio +2.5 (-105)