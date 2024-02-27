Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid entered Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings with 21 points in his last nine games. On Monday, he added two assists to his ledger, bringing him to 23 points in his last 10 games. That's an incredible run of form that a lot of players couldn't dream of reaching. And yet, McDavid is in a drought.
The Oilers superstar hasn't scored a goal in any of his last 10 games. All 23 points have come in the form of assists. Even when Edmonton put eight goals past the Detroit Red Wings, he didn't find the back of the net. McDavid's last goal came on February 6th against the Vegas Golden Knights.
McDavid is still playing extremely well despite the lack of goals. That said, he wants to get back to helping the team to the best of his ability. And that includes being able to score when needed. “Of course I want to score, I want to produce. I want to help this team any way that I can, and scoring goals is part of that,” the Oilers star said prior to Monday's game, via Sportsnet.
Oilers' Connor McDavid breaks down difference from 2022-23
McDavid has been able to score with the best in the league in the past. In fact, he has just one season with fewer than 30 goals, which came in his rookie year. Furthermore, the Oilers superstar smashed his previous career high for goals just last season when he scored 64 times.
This year, McDavid has only 21 goals. It's been a weird season overall for the Edmonton star. He began the season clearly hurt, which coincided with a nightmarish start for the Oilers. However, he and the team have bounced bet. And yet, there is a clear difference between his play this year and last.
“That’s a good question,” said McDavid when asked about that difference, via Sportsnet. “You know, passing away some opportunities, I guess every now and then. I think back to some 2-on-1s, passing away. Good looks in the slot, passing away. So maybe there's a little bit of that.”
Connor McDavid and the Oilers are playing well, and that's important to remember. But as they continue to fight for playoff positioning, Edmonton will need its best player to find the back of the net once again. Let's see if he can score against the St. Louis Blues when he takes the ice again on Wednesday.