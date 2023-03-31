Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid scored his 300th career goal in Thursday’s win over the Los Angeles Kings. He became the fifth player in NHL history to reach 300 goals and 500 assists before playing 600 career games, earning the mark in 481 games, according to Yahoo! Sports contributor Thomas Hall.

McDavid’s 61st goal of the season, a close-range strike with 16:08 remaining in the third period, gave McDavid his fifth different 10-game point streak of the season, breaking the NHL record of four set by former Oilers centre Wayne Gretzky in the 1986-87 season.

Connor McDavid ended the night with one goal against the Kings. He earned a total of 21:25 of ice time in 27 shifts against the third-ranked team in the Pacific Division. Oilers winger Evander Kane scored the only other goal of the night, sealing a 2-0 win over the Kings in Rogers Place.

McDavid became the first NHL player since 1996 to reach 140 points during a 5-4 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. He became the first player since former Pittsburgh Penguins stars Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr reached the mark in the 1995-96 season.

Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin had high praise for Connor McDavid, as told in a February article from Toronto Sun journalist Steve Simmons. The Capitals have faced the Oilers twice in the 2022-23 season, taking wins at Rogers Place in December and Capital One Arena in November.

“He’s from a different planet,” Alex Ovechkin said. “How he plays the game. How he controls the puck. He controls his speed. He’s very fun to watch.

“It’s not one player and one year. He’s consistently doing it. Every year. It’s cool to see. It’s great for us. It’s great for fans. It’s great for the kids.”

The Oilers will face the Anaheim Ducks at 8 p.m. MDT on Saturday in Rogers Place. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.