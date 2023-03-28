Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid earned his 140th point during a 5-4 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, becoming the first player since former Pittsburgh Penguins stars Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr reached the mark in the 1995-96 season, according to ESPN.

McDavid ended the night with one assist and two hits as the Oilers took down the Coyotes in Mullett Arena. Though Arizona outscored Edmonton in the third quarter by one point, the Coyotes could not recover from a three-goal first period from the third-seeded team in the Pacific Division.

Connor McDavid, a five-time All-Star and four-time winner of the Art Ross Trophy, has scored 60 goals and dished 80 assists for the Oilers in the 2022 season. Both numbers are career highs for the 26-year-old centre.

Connor McDavid led his fair share of historic achievements this season, including his 60th goal in 72 games during a 4-3 overtime win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

“I kind of felt like I was pressing for the 60th all night,” Connor McDavid said, via the Associated Press. “I was disappointed not to bury [the first one]. You are not going to get many better looks than that. It is not every day you get two breakaways back-to-back like that.

“Getting 60, a lot of great players in the past have done it, and it feels good to join that list.”

Connor McDavid’s game-winner over the Buffalo Sabres in early March paved the way for high praise from Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft.

“I saw someone that was competitive right from the puck drop,” Woodcroft said after the game. “Connor’s at a different evolutionary stage in his game right now, and I think everyone saw that here tonight.”

The Oilers will face off against the Las Vegas Golden Knights at 8 p.m. MDT on Tuesday in T-Mobile Arena. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.