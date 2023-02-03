Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin had nothing but high praise for Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, as written by Toronto Sun journalist Steve Simmons in a Friday article.

“He’s from a different planet,” Alex Ovechkin said. “How he plays the game. How he controls the puck. He controls his speed. He’s very fun to watch.

“It’s not one player and one year. He’s consistently doing it. Every year. It’s cool to see. It’s great for us. It’s great for fans. It’s great for the kids.”

Connor McDavid earned a total of 92 points, including 41 goals, in 50 games played for the Oilers this season. He became the first Oiler to reach 50 points in the team’s first 27 games since former Edmonton center Wayne Gretzky after he picked up two goals and two assists in a win over the Phoenix Coyotes.

McDavid was given an eight-year, $100 million extension to stay with the Oilers in 2017, earning an average annual value of $12.5 million, which is the highest pending salary cap charge in the League at the time.

“It’s insane to really think about, someone is going to pay me $100 million to do what I would do anyway on a regular day; it’s insane,” the then-20-year-old center said. “It’s very special, and to do that in Edmonton makes it even better.”

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon said he only thought of one thing when he watches Connor McDavid play.

“How inspiring he is,” MacKinnon said. “It’s inspiring to see someone be that great. It makes you want to get better. That’s how I feel when I see him. It makes you want to strive for something.

“Greatness in any sport is special, for me, it’s awesome to see. It’s really cool. I know I won’t be as good as him no matter how hard I work but I appreciate what he’s doing and how he does it.”