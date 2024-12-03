The Edmonton Oilers have not only featured the greatest player in NHL history on their team at one point in their history, but they also happen to boast the best current player in the League.

Both Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid spent the first portion of their NHL careers with the Oilers, though Grezky was ultimately traded to the Los Angeles Kings in 1988 just months after winning his fourth Stanley Cup with the team.

Currently, McDavid has one year remaining on his current contract. If he were to hit the open market, he'd become arguably the most coveted free agent in League history; he's also eligible to sign a new deal this summer.

What is McDavid's priority with his next contract, especially after coming within one win of the Stanley Cup in the spring? As he put it, winning is all that matters at this point in his career, via The New York Times.

“I want to win. That’s it,” McDavid said. “That’s all that matters to me at this point in my career.”

McDavid's star teammate Leon Draisaitl has already signed a massive eight-year, $112 million extension, keeping him in Edmonton for the next eight seasons.

“We didn’t talk about it at all, really,” McDavid said of Draisaitl's new deal. “It’s his contract. It’s his business. It has nothing to do with me.”

McDavid has already firmly etched his name into Edmonton history as the second-best player to wear their colors since Gretzky, but will he wear the Oilers uniform for his entire career?

Oilers captain Connor McDavid recently picked up his 1,000th career point

Last month, McDavid became the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career points. But staying humble, he said the best part of the iconic milestone was the chance to celebrate with his teammates along with hearing the reaction of the fans at Rogers Place.

“It wasn’t that,” he said. “It’s just a number. It was the reaction of my teammates and the fans that made it special.”

McDavid and the Oilers continue their schedule when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.