Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are red hot just in time for a first-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings — and they made joint history not seen since the days of “The Great One” in the process.

McDavid ended the regular season on an insane 16-game point streak, finishing with an outstanding 153 points in 82 games. Simultaneously, the Oilers picked up at least a point in each of their last 15 contests, including racking up nine straight wins to end the season.

The last and only other time an Oilers skater and team had simultaneous 15-game point streaks was Wayne Gretzky in 1984-85, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

It’s impressive company for the 2022-23 Oilers, who have been excellent in the back half of the season and look like one of the teams to beat in the NHL’s competitive Western Conference.

Edmonton marched all the way to the West final last season, bowing out to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in four games.

But things seem different this year. McDavid is having one of the greatest individual seasons since Gretzky, the team finally has steady goaltending in rookie Stuart Skinner, and the supporting cast is stronger than arguably all of McDavid’s career.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Still, the Oilers finished just two points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for top spot in the Pacific Division, and will play the Kings in a rematch of last year’s first round.

The Oilers won that series in seven games after being down 3-2, before beating the Calgary Flames 3-1 in the Battle of Alberta to set up a showdown with the Avs.

The team seems to have every ingredient needed to win a Stanley Cup this season, but winning it all in the age of parity is a daunting task in the National Hockey League these days.

It’s been an amazing season for Connor McDavid and the Oilers, but at the end of the day, the first 82 games mean nothing.

“That’s the regular season. Now’s the time to really play,” McDavid said. “It was a good regular season — individually and for the team — but now’s the fun time.”