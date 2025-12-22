The Jacksonville Jaguars fired off two big messages after toppling the Denver Broncos 34-20 Sunday. Liam Coen sent one involving the narrative surrounding the Jaguars. Travon Walker, though, blurted out an NSFW message.

The prized defender spearheaded a defense that forced two takeaways. But he also let out his true feeling towards potential bandwagon jumpers.

“We don't want them. F— everyone but us,” Walker said via ESPN NFL reporter Michael DiRocco.

Walker wasn't through ripping anyone trying to rock Jaguars gear but aren't day one fans.

“Everyone gonna try to hop on this bandwagon now. We don’t want nobody. Stay where you’re at,” Walker warned postgame.

Can Jaguars, Travon Walker clinch AFC South after beating Broncos?

Jacksonville remains the No. 3 seed after the 14-point onslaught.

Denver's 11-game winning streak blew up at the hands of the Jags — which now halts the Broncos' pursuit of the top seed.

The AFC West leader remains in front of the conference standings at 12-3. Denver still controls its own destiny, needing two wins to seal the No. 1 spot.

The New England Patriots remained in the mix, though, ahead of their Sunday Night Football showdown at 11-3. Jacksonville still needs N.E. and the Broncos to stumble at least once or twice to catapult into home field advantage.

The Jags still have one team above .500 left on the schedule in the rival Indianapolis Colts. Although Indy has lost four straight games ahead of its Monday Night Football showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. Jacksonville closes with a Tennessee Titans team undergoing a head coaching change.

The Jags are red-hot with Walker helped lead this surge. But he wants true fans riding with the Jags — not newcomers.