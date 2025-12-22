The worst-case scenario has been confirmed for the New England Patriots on Sunday night. After exiting the game in the second quarter with a concerning head injury, rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson has been downgraded to OUT and will not return against the Baltimore Ravens.

The team initially listed Henderson as questionable, giving fans a glimmer of hope that the dynamic playmaker might return to the sideline. However, after further evaluation in the locker room, the medical staff officially shut him down for the remainder of the contest.

The injury occurred on a scary play where Henderson appeared to slam his head violently against the turf at M&T Bank Stadium after being tackled. He stayed down for a moment before walking off under his own power, but the nature of the hit made a return unlikely given the NFL's strict concussion protocols.

Henderson’s night ends with a frustrating stat line, five carries for just 3 yards and one catch for 9 yards.

This is a massive loss for the Patriots, who are locked in a defensive battle with Baltimore. Henderson has been a spark plug for the offense all season, but now the backfield belongs entirely to Rhamondre Stevenson.

The veteran back will need to shoulder the heavy lifting against a physical Ravens front as New England tries to secure a pivotal road victory without one of their top offensive weapons. For now, the focus shifts to Henderson's recovery and whether he’ll be cleared in time for next week's action.