It wasn’t pretty, but the Edmonton Oilers managed to do just enough to pull out a Game 6 victory over the Los Angeles Kings to advance to the second-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Connor McDavid once again had a big game for the Oilers, and after the big victory, he didn’t take too long to appreciate the win before turning his attention to the Oilers second-round opponent in the Vegas Golden Knights.

It took awhile for McDavid to heat up in this series, but he still managed to record ten points (three goals, seven assists) during the six-game series. McDavid recorded a goal and an assist in Game 6, and while he gave his credit to the Kings for being a tough team to defeat, he said he already had begun planning for the Golden Knights just a few minutes after the end of the game.

“It’s always so hard, especially in the first round. L.A. is such a good team. They seem to match up so well against us. And I thought we were resilient throughout the series…There’s no time to relax here. Vegas played great in their first round, and it’s going to be a tough series, but we’re looking forward to it.” – Connor McDavid, TNT

McDavid and the Oilers certainly didn’t play their best hockey of the season against the Kings, but they were still good enough to breeze past them in six games. However, the Golden Knights present a much bigger challenge, and McDavid knows he will have to be better if the Oilers want to get by them. As a result, the Oilers-Golden Knights series figures to be one of the most entertaining series of the second-round.