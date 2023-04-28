Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Edmonton Oilers will attempt to end the season for the Los Angeles Kings as the two teams meet for Game 6 of the first-round series. We are at Crypto, sharing our NHL odds series, making an Oilers-Kings Game 6 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Oilers defeated the Kings 6-3 in Game 5 to put themselves one win away from a second straight appearance in the second round. Again, they must finish off the Kings to accomplish this.

Evander Kane started the scoring in the first when he tipped a pass from Darnell Nurse that pinged off the post and into the net for a 1-0 lead. Then, Leon Draisaitl came off a pass from Connor McDavid and plucked it into the net to make it 2-0 Edmonton. The Kings fought back when Alex Iafallo came off a rebound and slicked it into the net to cut the deficit to 2-1. However, the Oilers kept the pressure on when Brett Kulak took a centering pass home for a goal to make it 3-1. The Kings continued to stay in it when Adrian Kempe pulled off a wonderful individual effort and lifted the puck into the net to trim the deficit to 3-2. Regardless, it was not enough as the Oilers continued the onslaught when Nick Bjugstad sent a redirect home to make it 4-2.

Zach Hyman added to the fun when he plucked a rebound into the net. Furthermore, Bjugstad added another goal to finish the scoring. The Oilers gave Stuart Skinner more than enough support. Furthermore, Skinner made 25 saves. But Joonas Korpisalo struggled, allowing four goals. Then, Phoenix Copley replaced him and allowed two more goals.

The Oilers won 56 percent of their faceoffs. Moreover, they went 2 for 3 on the powerplay while killing off the only Los Angeles powerplay. The Oilers also blocked 16 shots.

Here are the Oilers-Kings Game 6 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Oilers-Kings Game 6 Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+136)

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 6.5 (-134)

Under: 6.5 (+110)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Kings Game 6

TV: NHL

Stream: NHL

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

We all know the story here. Ultimately, the first eyes will be on McDavid and Draisaitl. The Oilers decided to pair them on the same line for Game 5, and it paid dividends with multiple scoring chances.

McDavid has two goals and six assists. Furthermore, he notched two goals and three assists over the two games in LA. Draisaitl has six goals and four assists. Likewise, has two goals and two assists over the two games at Crypto. But the Oilers need more from Hyman and Kane. Significantly, Hyman has two goals and two assists, while Kane has three goals and one assist. The Oilers will thrive if these two can get in on the scoring. Likewise, the Oilers need Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to light the lamp. Nugent-Hopkins has four assists but has not found the back of the net yet.

Skinner is 2-2 with a goals-against average of 3.31 and a save percentage of .884. Regardless, he has made the saves to keep the Oilers alive and now has Edmonton one win away from advancing.

The Oilers will cover the spread if they score early and get the crowd out of the game. Then, the Oilers must tighten the defense.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings need to score more goals and then must tighten the clamps. Furthermore, they must avoid taking penalties. Almost all of Edmonton’s scoring has occurred on the powerplay.

Kempe has four goals and three assists. Likewise, Iafallo has three goals and one assist. Anze Kopitar has two goals and five assists. Also, Viktor Arvidsson has one goal and four assists. But these players need the chance to score. Then, they must avoid making critical errors on the blue line.

Korpisalo must raise his game. Likewise, he cannot allow the Oilers to fool him. Korpisalo is 2-3 with a goals-against average of 3.49 with a save percentage of .904 through five playoff games. Now, he must play a near-perfect game to give LA a chance.

The Kings will cover the spread if they score early. Then, they must avoid critical mistakes and not take penalties.

Final Oilers-Kings Game 6 Prediction & Pick

The Oilers are on fire. However, the Kings are resilient. The series went to seven games last year. Therefore, expect a similar result as the Kings battle all night to give the Oilers the fight of their lives to send this to a deciding seventh game.

Final Oilers-Kings Game 6 Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-164)