Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid scored his 60th goal in 72 games during a 4-3 overtime win over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.
“I kind of felt like I was pressing for the 60th all night,” Connor McDavid said, via the Associated Press. “I was disappointed not to bury [the first one]. You are not going to get many better looks than that. It is not every day you get two breakaways back-to-back like that.
“Getting 60, a lot of great players in the past have done it, and it feels good to join that list.”
He became the fastest player to reach the 60-goal mark since former Pittsburgh Penguins centre Mario Lemieux in the 1995-96 season. Lemieux scored 60 goals in 62 games before ending the season with a total of 69.
Connor McDavid ended the night with two goals on seven shot attempts. The 26-year-old took matters into his own hands as the game went into overtime, becoming the first player in NHL history to earn his 60th goal when he scored the game-winner against the Coyotes.
The 60 goals are a career-high for the former first-overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry draft. His next-highest total was 44 in the season before, putting himself on track for an All-Star selection and an Art Ross Trophy win. McDavid has combined for a total of 138 points in the 2022-23 season, putting him at 28 in front of Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl for first place in the league.
Connor McDavid earned a league-leading 74th assist earlier in March. The assist completed the NHL’s first 130-point season since Lemieux and former Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jaromír Jágr accomplished the milestones in the 1995-96 seasons. Jágr finished that year with 149 points.
The Oilers will face off against the Las Vegas Golden Knights at 8 p.m. MT on Saturday in Rogers Place. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.