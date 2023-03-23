Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid scored his 60th goal in 72 games during a 4-3 overtime win over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.

“I kind of felt like I was pressing for the 60th all night,” Connor McDavid said, via the Associated Press. “I was disappointed not to bury [the first one]. You are not going to get many better looks than that. It is not every day you get two breakaways back-to-back like that.

“Getting 60, a lot of great players in the past have done it, and it feels good to join that list.”

He became the fastest player to reach the 60-goal mark since former Pittsburgh Penguins centre Mario Lemieux in the 1995-96 season. Lemieux scored 60 goals in 62 games before ending the season with a total of 69.

Connor McDavid ended the night with two goals on seven shot attempts. The 26-year-old took matters into his own hands as the game went into overtime, becoming the first player in NHL history to earn his 60th goal when he scored the game-winner against the Coyotes.

The 60 goals are a career-high for the former first-overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry draft. His next-highest total was 44 in the season before, putting himself on track for an All-Star selection and an Art Ross Trophy win. McDavid has combined for a total of 138 points in the 2022-23 season, putting him at 28 in front of Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl for first place in the league.

Connor McDavid earned a league-leading 74th assist earlier in March. The assist completed the NHL’s first 130-point season since Lemieux and former Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jaromír Jágr accomplished the milestones in the 1995-96 seasons. Jágr finished that year with 149 points.

The Oilers will face off against the Las Vegas Golden Knights at 8 p.m. MT on Saturday in Rogers Place. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.