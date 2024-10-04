The Edmonton Oilers rebounded from a dismal start to the 2023-24 season, making an impressive run to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final for the first time since their Cinderella run in 2006 that ended in heartbreak.

Despite nearly completing a historic reverse sweep after falling behind 3-0 to the Florida Panthers, the Oilers came up just short once again, missing out on their first title since the end of their dynasty in 1990. And now, fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look at some of the goings on that occurred during that series.

Frustrated Oilers captain Connor McDavid‘s expletive-filled rant in the dressing room following their loss in Game 2 at Amerant Bank Arena is featured in Amazon's new NHL docuseries, which is scheduled for release on Friday.

Following Edmonton's recent 6-3 setback in exhibition action against the Calgary Flames, McDavid spoke about the rant and explained that it was something that naturally happened in the heat of the moment, via the Oilers official X account.

“They shot things in our most intense moments, most meaningful moments. They shot it, they may as well use it,” McDavid said. “There’s lots of emotions there obviously and I think fans will see that.

“You’re going to see hockey players, but you’re going to see the human side of it. You’re going to see joy on one side and you’re going to see a lot of heartbreak on one side as well… Hopefully, it’s worth it, it’s not the easiest thing to let some media in in some of those moments.”

McDavid also indicated that it wasn't his intention to become a viral sensation based on the rant, but that it's a good chance for the fans to see the raw emotion that came as part of their postseason run.

“They get to contextualize it as much as they want,” McDavid said. “It’s interesting how they cut it up, they obviously need to make a story, but overall, I think you’re going to see emotions from both sides.

“It was never my plan to be the star of the show,” he said. “I think we wanted to dip our toe in, but here we are headfirst off the diving board.”

Like it or not, Connor McDavid has solidified himself as the premier superstar in the NHL—and his recent viral rant has only added to his already impressive resume!

Connor McDavid won the Conn Smythe Trophy despite losing in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final

Despite falling just short in the Stanley Cup Final, McDavid became the first player from the losing side to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP since Anaheim Mighty Ducks goaltender J.S. Giguere did so in 2003. Like the Oilers, the Mighty Ducks also lost their Cup Final in Game 7 on the road.

He scored three goals with eight assists during the Cup Final but was held without a point in the final two games.