Edmonton Oilers defenseman Ryan Murray will live the dream of every aspiring hockey player this upcoming season. He will play for his hometown NHL team.

Murray signed a one-year contract with the Oilers on Friday. A native of Saskatchewan, this will be the closest the veteran NHL blueliner has played to his home province.

“To get an opportunity to come to Edmonton is pretty special,” the Oilers defenseman told NHL.com. “It’s cool for me and kind of funny how that all works out 10 years later. I’m definitely just excited to get rolling here.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets drafted the 28-year-old blueliner in 2012. He left the team in 2020 when the New Jersey Devils acquired him in a trade.

The Oilers defenseman joined the Avalanche ahead of the 2021-22 season. It was a successful decision, as the Avalanche and Murray won the Stanley Cup.

“I’m super happy that Edmonton offered up a deal,” Murray said on 630CHED’s Inside Sports with Reid Wilkins on Friday night. “It’s a place that I think is going to be really great for my family and friends to be able to come down and watch.”

Murray brings a veteran presence Edmonton significantly needs. And the Oilers defenseman is responsible in his own zone, keeping any worries about his play at bay. Asked what he brings to the team, Murray considered him a bit of a facilitator.

“I think I skate pretty well,” he said. “I think I move the puck pretty well and just try to make good plays and good passes. I’m a pass-first kind of guy, but just try to take care of my own end and jump into the rush to try and do what I can offensively to pitch in when I get the opportunity.

“There are a lot of great players up front there for the Oilers, so hopefully I can get the puck into their hands more than a few times.”