The Edmonton Oilers have stumbled out of the gate for the second consecutive year, dropping their first three games of the 2024-25 season despite entering the campaign viewed by most pundits at the favorites to win the Stanley Cup after falling just one game short earlier this spring.
It's a movie that Oilers fans have seen before, as Edmonton had a horrific start to the 2023-24 campaign by going 3-9-1 (which included a 1-5-1 start) and culminating in the termination of coach Jay Woodcroft in favor of current bench boss Kris Knoblauch.
And while the Oilers still feature some of the most talented forwards in hockey including captain Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and 54-goal scorer Zach Hyman, it would be wrong for them not to be concerned over yet another slow start to a campaign, via the Edmonton Sun.
“It’s not ideal. It’s not where we wanted to be,” Draisaitl said. “We put emphasis on having a good start and we haven’t had that, so obviously there’s some frustration.
“Tonight’s a great chance for us to get a win and go from there. And build our game and just get better, day by day.”
Meanwhile, McDavid has only two assists in three games after posting 132 last season. As he put it, their results aren't good enough, via Sportsnet.
“I’m sure there’s lots of ways to explain it,” said McDavid. “Ultimately, it hasn’t been good enough.”
The Oilers take on the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday night at Rogers Place and will be hoping to avoid a dubious 0-4 start.
The struggling Oilers have shuffled their line combinations
The Oilers have since shuffled up their lines in an effort to jumpstart their struggling offense. According to Knoblauch, their top players will become more motivated once they find the scoresheet for the first time, via the Edmonton Sun.
“Just, I think, so that they’re all feeling it, have the puck, and are making plays,” Knoblauch said after Tuesday's morning skate. “Right now, for any skilled player or any player in particular, when you get that first goal or assist, it makes you feel much better.
“And hopefully they can play their best playing with our best players.”
The Oilers drop the puck against the Flyers Tuesday evening starting just after 10:00 PM EST.