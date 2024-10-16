The Edmonton Oilers have stumbled out of the gate for the second consecutive year, dropping their first three games of the 2024-25 season despite entering the campaign viewed by most pundits at the favorites to win the Stanley Cup after falling just one game short earlier this spring.

It's a movie that Oilers fans have seen before, as Edmonton had a horrific start to the 2023-24 campaign by going 3-9-1 (which included a 1-5-1 start) and culminating in the termination of coach Jay Woodcroft in favor of current bench boss Kris Knoblauch.

And while the Oilers still feature some of the most talented forwards in hockey including captain Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and 54-goal scorer Zach Hyman, it would be wrong for them not to be concerned over yet another slow start to a campaign, via the Edmonton Sun.

“I think we’ve had enough looks to score more goals that we’ve been scoring,” Draisaitl said. “So, I don’t think it only comes from defence, but I think our starting point needs to be defending and worrying about just keeping the puck out of our net.