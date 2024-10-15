ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Edmonton Oilers and their fans have to wonder what to do to begin the season in good form. Their 2024-25 season is starting eerily similar to last year when they were the worst team in the league for the first half. The Philadelphia Flyers present a good chance to improve in this game, but they also have the potential to pull off an upset. The Flyers defeated the Vancouver Canucks on opening night and have won five of their past ten meetings with the Oilers. The teams split the season series in 2023-24. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Oilers prediction and pick.

Here are the Flyers-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Oilers Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +176

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How To Watch Flyers vs. Oilers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN, Sportsnet One

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flyers shocked the Vancouver Canucks on opening night when they won 3-2 in a shootout. It was hard for them to rebound less than 24 hours later when they lost to the Calgary Flames, but they've been waiting in Western Canada for this matchup for the last three days. The Oilers' offense looks abysmal and their goaltending is also a massive concern. It feels like a perfect get-right spot for Edmonton, but Philadelphia will be ready to compete in this game and could jump on the Oilers early.

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oilers were one win away from the Stanley Cup last year after one of the greatest mid-season turnarounds in league history. The Oilers were near the bottom of the standings in December when they fired their head coach. The front office hired Kris Knoblauch, who helped orchestrate the turnaround thanks to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The Oilers hoped the struggles from last season were behind them. Most expected them to hit the ground running in 2024-25, dominate the Pacific Division, and make another run at the Stanley Cup. However, it seems the Oilers didn't get the memo, as they've lost three straight games to start the season.

The Winnipeg Jets embarrassed the Oilers on opening night, defeating them 6-0. The Oilers had a perfect get-right spot when they faced the Chicago Blackhawks three nights later, but suffered another 5-2 defeat. It reached a new low the following night when the Calgary Flames won this season's first edition of the Battle of Alberta 4-1.

The Oilers have lost back-to-back games as higher than -200 favorites. The value isn't great in this game as the oddsmakers have made them heavy favorites again, but it'll be a disaster if they lose a fourth straight game. McDavid and Draisaitl are due for breakouts, and they could come against the Flyers and their spotty defensive unit.

Final Flyers-Oilers Prediction & Pick

All signs point to the Flyers being the right choice in this matchup. The Oilers have lost two straight games as heavy favorites and the Flyers have a young lineup that people are undervaluing. We'll be kicking ourselves if we take the Oilers and lose with poor odds, but it's even more difficult to see Edmonton going 0-4 to begin the year. Take the Oilers to figure out their woes and get back on track in this game. They won't want to fall behind as far as they did in 2023-24.

Final Flyers-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (+116)