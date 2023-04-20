A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Connor McDavid has yet to find the back of the net so far in the first round of their Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Los Angeles Kings, but fortunately for the Edmonton Oilers, Leon Draisaitl is showing the way for the team.

After a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 1 last Monday, the Oilers hit back in Game 2 to come away with a 4-2 victory, with Leon Draisaitl earning a second star for scoring a goal and recording two assists. After Edmonton’s win, Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft gave high praise for Draisaitl, who leads his team through two games against the Kings with five goals (two goals and three assists).

“He’s been the best player on the ice in the series by far,” Woodcroft said, per Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

While it’s probably not a subtle shot at Connor McDavid, Woodcroft definitely wants more from his superstar forward. So far in the Kings series, McDavid only has a point off an assist to Draisaitl in Game 2. Apart from Draisaitl, Evander Kane and Evan Bouchard also have more points than McDavid in the first round. Two games are a very small sample size, but in the playoffs, everything is going to be scrutinized, and it’s not helping McDavid’s image either that he is minus-1 so far versus Los Angeles.

That’s not to mention that Connor McDavid posted just a 30.4 percent expected goal share after 40 minutes in Game 2 — the worst among all Edmonton players, per Andy & Rono.

Game 3 of the series will be played in LA this coming Friday.