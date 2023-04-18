The Los Angeles Kings have a chance to take a 2-0 series lead series against the Edmonton Oilers in game two Wednesday night. Check out our NHL playoffs odds series as we hand out a Kings-Oilers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was an emotional roller coaster for fans. Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard scored first period goals to give Edmonton a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission. The second period was scoreless, but the third period is when the fun started. Adrian Kempe scored first for the Kings, but Draisaitl netted his second goal of the night eight minutes later to put the Oilers back up by two. Then Kempe scored again to bring the Kings within one. With 17 seconds left in the game, Anze Kopitar scored to tie it up and send the game to overtime. Los Angeles netted the game-winner nine minutes into overtime and walked away with a 4-3 win.

The comeback win was as exciting as playoff hockey gets and game two is likely to be just as competitive.

Here are the Kings-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Kings-Oilers Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-142)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Oilers

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are coming into this game with a lot of confidence and momentum. A come from behind victory always feels good, but it feels a lot better in the postseason. Joonas Korpisalo was awesome in net during game one. He let up two early goals, but finished the night with 37 saves. When playing the Oilers, the goaltender has to be at the top of his game. Edmonton will get their shots off, so the man in net needs to be ready to save quite a few shots.

Anze Kopitar was involved on all four goals. He scored the goal to tie the game, but he assisted on the other three. This is the kind of play the Kings are going to need all series. Kopitar led the team in points during the regular season, and his four points in game one shows he has no plans of slowing down. With Kempe and Kopitar playing the way they did, the Kings are going to be hard to beat in game two.

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers know they can beat Los Angeles. They had a two goal lead late in the third period and blew it. Do not expect that to happen again. Edmonton won 57.5 percent of faceoffs and had more takeaways in the game. They also laid down 50 hits on the night. That is the kind of physical hockey that needs to be played in the playoffs. The Oilers need to keep that up if they want to even up the series. Edmonton will take their shots and with McDavid and Draisaitl, you can count on them putting puck in new a few times.

One thing the Oilers need to do better is stay out of the penalty box. They gave the Kings six power play opportunities. That is a total of 12 minutes with one less man on the ice, and 12 less minutes on the attack. Edmonton needs to stay at full strength as much as possible in game two. They can not stay on the defensive for that long and expect to win the game. If the Oilers can clean it up, they will win.

Final Kings-Oilers Prediction & Pick

Expect another great game from these two teams. The Oilers will come out aggressive and fast, but Los Angeles knows what it takes to beat their high-powered offense. Expect this game to be close, even if the Oilers win.

Final Kings-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Kings +1.5 (-142), Over 6.5 (-110)