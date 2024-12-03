ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Pacific Division showdown as the Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

The Oilers come into the game sitting at 13-9-2 on the year, which is good for fourth in the Pacific Division. They are just four points out of first place and have won four of their last five games overall. In their last game, they faced the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche took the 1-0 lead in the first, but the Oilers would tie it in the first period. They would take the lead in the second, and go on to win the game 4-1. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are 15-7-3 on the year, good for first in the Pacific division. They have also won four of their last six games, but last time out struggled. They would give up four goals in the first period, on their way to a 6-0 loss.

Here are the Oilers-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oilers-Golden Knights Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+184)

Moneyline: -128

Vegas Golen Knights: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 6.5 (-106)

Under: 6.5 (-114)

How To Watch Oilers vs Golden Knights

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oilers' top line is led by Connor McDavid. McDavid comes into the game with 12 goals and 19 assists on the year. He is second on the team in points and leads the team in assists this year. He also has five goals and three assists on the power play. He is joined by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kasperi Kapanen on the top line. Nugent-Hopkins has four goals and eight assists on the year while having three assists on the power play. Kapenen has played in just four games this year but has a goal and an assist.

Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl leads the team in points and goals this year. He has 17 goals and 15 assists this year, good for 32 points. He also has three goals and four assists on the power play this year. Further, the Oilers get solid offensive production from the blue line. Evan Bouchard has six goals and 12 assists this year while Mattias Ekholmn has two goals and eight assists. Further, Bouchard has five power-play assists, while Ekholm has two power-play goals. Also, Darnell Nurse has three goals and seven assists on the year.

Stuart Skinner is expected to be in goal for the Oilers in this one. He is 8-6-2 on the year with a 3.09 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. He has been solid as of late. In his last two games, Skinner has allowed just three goals on 62 shots. Further, he has been above .930 in save percentage in three of four games.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jack Eichel is joined by Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Dorofeyev to once again lead the top line for the Golden Knights. Eichel was second on the team in points last year, sitting with 31 goals and 37 assists. Eichel has stepped up already this year, with eight goals and 28 assists. Furthermore, Ivan Barbashev has already scored 12 times and added 15 assists this year. Dorofeyev has scored 12 goals and added five assists this year.

Meanwhile, Alex Pietrangelo has been solid from the blue line this year. He has two goals and 13 assists this year. Further, the blue line provides support in the form of Shea Theodore. Theodore has a goal and 17 assists this year. Finally, Tomas Hertl has been solid from the second line. He has eight goals and ten assists on the year. He has also dominated the power play, with six goals and four assists on the power play.

Adin Hill is expected to be in goal for the Golden Knights in this one. He is 10-4-2 on the year with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage. In his last start, he allowed three goals on 25 shots but did take the win over the Jets. In his last five games, he has now allowed more than three goals in any other. Further, he has been at or above .920 in save percentage in three of the five games.

Final Oilers-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Oilers come in as slight favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Oilers are scoring just three goals per game this year. They have also struggled on the power play, sitting 22nd in the NHL on the power play, while also sitting 28th on the penalty kill. Still, they are 14th in goals-against per game. Vegas is scoring 3.60 goals per game, and are fifth on the power play. Still, they are 19th in the NHL in goals against per game. The Oilers continue to struggle on offense, and that will give Vegas the win.

Final Oilers-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights ML (+106)