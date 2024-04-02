Two of the top teams in the Western Conference face off as the Edmonton Oilers visit the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Oilers enter the game sitting at 45-23-5 on the year, good for second in the Pacific division. They have won three of their last four, and last time out, faced the St. Louis Blues. The Oilers took the lead in the first period on a goal from Mattias Ekholm, but the Blues tied it up in the second on a Brayden Schenn goal. Then, Schenn scored again in the third, but Leon Draisaitl would tie the game up, forcing overtime. There, the Blues would take the 3-2 victory on a Brandon Saad goal.
Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars are 47-19-9 this year, which is good for first in the Central Divison. They are also in the midst of a seven-game winning streak. Last time out, it was a dominating win over the Kraken. After a scoreless first period, Wyatt Johnston scored to make it 1-0 for the Stars. In the third, Joe Pavelski would add a power play goal, while Roope Hintz added an empty netter. Jake Oettinger had to stop just 17 shots, but stopped them all a the Stars won 3-0.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Oilers-Stars Odds
Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-240)
Moneyline: +102
Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+195)
Moneyline: -122
Over: 6.5 (-110)
Under: 6.5 (-110)
How to Watch Oilers vs. Stars
Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Oilers come into the game sitting fourth in the NHL in goals per game with 3.59 goals per contest this year. They are led in points by Connor McDavid. McDavid comes into the game sitting third on the team in goals and first in assists. He has 29 goals and 97 assists this year, good for 126 points. Further, he has seven goals and 27 assists on the power play. Leading in goals on the power play, and second on the team in goals, assists, and points, is Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl comes into the game with 39 goals and 60 assists, good for 99 total points. Further, he has 19 goals and 18 assists on the power play.
Zach Hyman is the leader of the team in terms of goals. He comes into the game with 52 goals on the year. Further, he has added 20 assists, good for 72 total points. He also has 15 goals and four assists on the power play. Adding to the point production is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Nugent-Hopkins comes into the game with 17 goals and 44 assists for the year. Four of the goals and 19 assists come on the power play. Also, the Oilers get help on offense from the blue line. Evan Bouchard comes into the game with 16 goals and 60 assists.
The Oilers are second in the NHL on the power play this year, converting 27.5 percent of their chances this year. Further, they are 15th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year, sitting with a 79.6 percent success rate this year.
Stuart Skinner is expected to be in goal for the Oilers in this game. He is 33-14-5 on the year with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He is coming off a loss in overtime last time out but has been solid in his last ten games. In his last ten starts, Skinner is 6-1-3 and has allowed more than three goals just once in those games. That was also the only loss.
Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Stars sit third in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.624 goals per game. Roope Hintz leads the team in goals this year. He comes in with 28 goals on the season and 40 assists, giving him a total of 62 points, tied for third on the team this year. He also has been solid in odd-man situations. Hintz has seven goals and 11 assists on the power play while having three goals and an assist short-handed. Meanwhile, Jason Robertson leads the team in points this year. He has 27 goals and 49 assists on the year good for 76 total points. He has also been solid on the powerplay with eight goals and 18 assists.
Further, Matt Duchene has been solid this year, sitting tied for third on the team in points and fourth in goals. He has 24 goals and 38 assists this year, good for 62 total points. He has six goals and nine assists on the power play. Rounding out the top scorers are Joe Pavelski and Wyatt Johnston. Pavelski comes in with 26 goals on the year with 37 assists, good for 63 points. He also has 11 goals and nine assists on the power play. Johnston has 29 goals with 30 assists, good for 59 total points.
The Stars are sixth in the NHL on the power play with a 24.0 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, the Stars have been solid on the penalty kill, sitting with an 81.5 percent success rate when man down this year, good for 11th in the NHL.
Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for this one for the Stars. He is 30-13-4 on the year with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Oettinger has won five straight starts and is 8-2 in his last ten games. Oettinger is on fire right now. In his last five starts, he has allowed just seven goals, while having a .942 save percentage in those games.
Final Oilers-Stars Prediction & Pick
There will be plenty of goals to go around in this one, but there are a few key factors in this one. For as solid as Stuart Skinner has been, Jake Oettinger has been better. Second, for all the scoring options the Oilers have, the Stars have more. They do not have the same top end of numbers, but they’ve had multiple lines worth of guys with over 20 goals this year, and many nearing 25. Take the Stars to get the win in this one with the more balanced attack overall.
Final Oilers-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-122)