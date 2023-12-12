Oklahoma football picked up former Purdue star wide receiver Deion Burks in the transfer portal on Tuesday.

The college football transfer portal has been open for over a week now, and it has already provided FBS football with some major shakeups. For Oklahoma football, the Sooners have experienced the highs and the lows of the transfer portal in the short amount of time that it has been open. Oklahoma lost star quarterback Dillon Gabriel to Oregon via the portal, but the Sooners did land a nice pickup on Tuesday as Purdue football wide receiver Deion Burks is coming to Norman.

“The culture and the coaches!” Deion Burks said in regard to Oklahoma football, according to an article from On3. “They explained a lot to me that had to do with stuff outside of football, that’ll set you up for success. Overall I just liked the environment they’re building and where they’re going as a program.”

After losing their QB right after the portal opened, this was a huge get for the Sooners. That's how the portal goes, you lose one weapon, and you go out and find another. It's still early in the offseason, too, so expect Oklahoma to continue to hit the portal for more talented players.

Burks played on a Purdue football team that struggled mightily this season, but he was a major bright spot for the Boilermakers. He finished the season with 47 receptions for 629 yards and seven touchdowns. Burks took a major leap this season, and he should be a talented player for Oklahoma next year.

The Sooners also took a big leap this year after finishing the 2022 regular season with a 6-6 record. Oklahoma had a much better season this time around as they finished 10-2 in the regular season, and they beat rival Texas in the Red River Rivalry. The Sooners had a golden path to the College Football Playoff laid out after that win, but a couple upset losses later in the season derailed those hopes. Still, it has a been a positive season.

Next year, Oklahoma football will be in the SEC, and they will have to play better than they did this year to have a chance in that loaded conference. Getting guys like Deion Burks in the portal will help that cause, and they will likely pick up some more talented transfers as the offseason progresses.