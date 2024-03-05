Oklahoma football is adding a new assistant coach to the staff. The Sooners are bringing in former Duke offensive coordinator Kevin Johns, per Rivals. Johns is expected to work as an offensive analyst on the Oklahoma coaching staff.
Oklahoma football is adding Johns in the midst of a large transition for the school. Oklahoma is leaving the Big 12 Conference this summer and heading to the SEC. It will play an SEC conference schedule in 2024, as coach Brent Venables begins his third year in the program.
Johns joins the Sooners after coaching at Duke, where he worked as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Johns helped mentor former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard, who threw for more than 4,000 yards in in Durham. Johns also worked at Texas Tech, Indiana, Memphis and Western Michigan in his tenure as a college football coach.
Oklahoma football finished a successful 2023 season with a 10-win season, but lost to Arizona in the Alamo Bowl. The Sooners and their fans are expecting the program to have continued success in the SEC. Texas is joining Oklahoma in the new conference in 2024. Oklahoma has made several coaching changes this offseason as it leaves the Big 12, and the school is also adding strength to its recruiting class with several blue chip prospects heading to Norman.
Oklahoma will begin spring football activities on March 11, per Rivals. The program will play their spring game on April 20. The Sooners start their football season against Temple on August 31, with the first conference matchup on September 21 against Tennessee.