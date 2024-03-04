Oklahoma football has been a fixture on the recruiting battlefield for years, but they might have to be even more industrious in this crucial area now that it is joining the vaunted SEC. While head coach Brent Venables prepares for the 2024 campaign, he is also focused on pursuing some of the most talented prospects in the 2025 class.
The Sooners are still in the running for multiple four-star recruits, via FanNation's Randall Sweet, which could secure them yet another top-10 class.
Ty Jackson, the No. 1 linebacker according to On3.com, headlines the group and has Oklahoma listed as one of his 10 remaining choices. The school also made the short list for defensive lineman Ethan Utley, who ranks just outside the top 15 at his position. Fans will not have to wait long for his commitment, as the 6-foot-3 Nashville, Tennessee native plans to announce his decision on March 28th.
Oklahoma is also in contention to sign a legacy. Cornerback Maliek Hawkins– son of former Sooners DB Michael Hawkins Sr. and brother of freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr.– is down to five schools. The desire to uphold family tradition might be too strong to resist.
Oklahoma football is building their offense of the future
It is natural for Venables and company to prioritize defense when considering the more physical style of football that awaits them in the SEC, but the offense is also entering a period of uncertainty and must be effectively addressed. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel helped breathe new life into a program that was left debilitated and demoralized after Lincoln Riley ditched Norman for Los Angeles in 2021. With him transferring to Oregon, the Sooners are forced to make another big adjustment.
Freshman and former five-star recruit Jackson Arnold, who filled in for Gabriel in the team's unsuccessful appearance in the Alamo Bowl, is in line to be the starting QB going forward. Hence, it is critical to surround him with viable contributors these next couple of years. Wide receiver Emmanuel Choice could be willing to lend a helping hand.
On3's No. 39 WR in the 2025 class could pair nicely with Elijah Thomas, Jaden Nickens and Gracen Harris, all of whom already committed to playing for Oklahoma football. Choice is a potential end zone magnet at 6-foot-4. He visited the Sooners in January, so it might be just a matter of time before Brent Venables adds another promising pass-catcher to his roster.
The grind continues in Norman.