With the news of Oklahoma football QB Dillon Gabriel entering the portal, head coach Brent Venables was prepared to be without him in 2024.

Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables spoke to the media Thursday and the question was brought up about the recent news of quarterback Dillon Gabriel entering the transfer portal. Venables was honest in his answer as he said Gabriel not being a Sooner was expected to happen in 2024 according to Eli Lederman of SellOut Crowd.

“Quite frankly, we did plan to go into the 2024 season without Dillon Gabriel,” Venables said.

Gabriel posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account a goodbye message he had for the fans of the Oklahoma football team where he thanked not just the supporters, but his teammates and coaches. One person he specifically thanked was Venables.

“Coach BV [Brent Venables], my coaches, and the football staff, I am grateful for your care, knowledge, and insight,” Gabriel said. “Most of all, thanks for your faith in me and the opportunity to lead and be a member of OU's team 128 and 129.”

Oklahoma head coach asked if Gabriel will be at Alamo Bowl

Venables was also asked by the media if Gabriel will at all be involved in the Sooners trip when they face the Arizona Wildcats on Dec. 28 at the Valero Alamo Bowl. The coach gave a simple, but uncertain answer according to Lederman.

“That hasn’t been finalized yet. I’ll comment on that when it’s the appropriate time,” Venables said.

Gabriel spent the last two seasons with the Sooners and it was productive as this past season, he threw for 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions. In his post on social media, Gabriel said he made countless memories with the team and will “cherish” the moments he made.

“The past 2 years here at OU as a sooner I have made memories with friends and family that remind me how blessed I am,” Gabriel said. “I have been able to play football for an amazing group of coaches and alongside men who have become my brothers. More than anything I have grown in faith and love. I appreciate and cherish these memories and relationships forever.”

The former Sooner and UCF quarterback will test the waters with another team as he has one year of eligibility left. As for the No. 12 Oklahoma football team, they'll focus on the No. 14 Wildcats as the Valero Alamo Bowl will be on Dec. 28 on ESPN.