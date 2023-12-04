After two seasons with the Oklahoma football program, quarterback Dillon Gabriel will enter the transfer portal.

In more college football news involving quarterbacks entering the transfer portal, it's now time to add Oklahoma football's Dillon Gabriel to the list after spending the last two seasons with the program. With the news of Gabriel's decision to test the waters in the transfer portal, he released a goodbye message through his X (formerly known as Twitter) and other social media accounts Monday morning.

In the statement from the signal-caller who has one year left of eligibility, he recalls his time as a Sooner as being a “blessed” time for him. He stresses that the moments he made with the Oklahoma football program are ones he will remember for a long time.

“The past 2 years here at ou as a sooner I have made memories with friends and family that remind me how blessed I am,” Gabriel said on social media. “I have been able to play football for an amazing group of coaches and alongside men who have become my brothers. More than anything I have grown in faith and love. I appreciate and cherish these memories and relationships forever.”

Thank you Oklahoma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/90fT2nBE7A — Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) December 4, 2023

Gabriel thanks his coaches at Oklahoma

After spending his first three years of collegiate football for the University of Central Florida, he transferred to the Oklahoma football program for a new beginning. He's been productive with the Sooners as in his first season in 2022, he threw for 3,168 yards to go along with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. Gabriel would say that playing at Oklahoma's stadium was a game-day atmosphere like no other and that the fanbase were honest.

“My time in the palace was a game time experience I will never forget,” Gabriel said. “Sooner nation, you held me accountable and I am better for it.”

In the following season which was just concluded, he would pass for 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns, and six picks leading the No. 12 Sooners to a 10-2 record and 7-2 in the Big 12 conference. Towards the end of his announcement, Gabriel would thank his mentors including Sooners' head coach Brent Venables.

“Coach BV [Brent Venables], my coaches, and the football staff, I am grateful for your care, knowledge, and insight,” Gabriel said. “Most of all, thanks for your faith in me and the opportunity to lead and be a member of OU's team 128 and 129.”

Time will tell what team the 22-year old will continue his college football career at, but in the meantime, the Sooners still have one game left. The No 12 Oklahoma football program will face the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28.