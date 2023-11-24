The Oklahoma Sooners did not stumble in their season finale against TCU, but head coach Brent Venables did as he led the team onto the field

Remember the scene in Lion King when the treacherous evil lion Scar schemes for a stampede to kill his nephew Simba, and in the end, it's Scar's brother Mufasa who gets trampled by all of the animals who reside in the Pride Lands of Africa? Chances are, if you're under the age of 35, this scene has made you cry hysterically (It's not just me, right? Right!?). Well, before the Oklahoma-TCU game earlier this afternoon, Sooners head coach Brent Venables and his players re-enacted this gut-wrenching scene as they made their way onto the field.

For those that have asked, here's Brent Venables tripping and falling while coming out of the tunnel before the game. You can see a ton of other players coming off the ground thru the smoke as well. Never seen that before. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/0Uk030kSGn — TJ Eckert (@TJEckertKTUL) November 24, 2023

Fortunately, Brent Venables seemed to be just fine following the stumble and subsequent trampling, which allows me to laugh hysterically at the whole ordeal and make jokes about it all while citing a Disney classic. Even better for Oklahoma, the Sooners went on to trample the TCU Horned Frogs by the final score of 69-45 in their regular season finale.

Now the Oklahoma football team will be forced to play the waiting game. With the Big 12 Championship Game matchup still to be determined, the win over TCU kept Oklahoma's hopes alive of winning the Big 12 Title in their final season with the conference. The Sooners most direct path to the Big 12 Championship Game includes rooting for Texas to handle business against Texas Tech on Friday night, and for BYU to upset Oklahoma State on Saturday. If that's how things play out, we'll see a Sooners/Longhorns match-up in the Big 12 Championship, a rematch of an instant classic earlier in the year that Oklahoma won in the final minutes.