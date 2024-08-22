The Oklahoma football team had an overall good season last year. They ended up finishing with a 10-2 record in the regular season, and they beat rival Texas. However, having that same success is going to be very difficult this season. Oklahoma will be in the SEC, which will be much more difficult than the Big 12, and they will also be breaking in a new quarterback: Jackson Arnold.

Jackson Arnold will be the starting quarterback for Oklahoma football this season. Dillon Gabriel was the starter for the Sooners last year, but he transferred to Oregon in the offseason. Arnold doesn't have a ton of experience, but Sooners head coach Brent Venables is high on his young QB.

“I bet on people,” Brent Venables said, according to a post from Josh Callaway. “I think Jackson [Arnold] is incredibly talented.”

Arnold hasn't seen the field a lot since coming to Oklahoma, but he has gotten some snaps. Last season was his first year, and he went 44/69 through the air for 563 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. Arnold did get the start in the Alamo Bowl last year and he put up big numbers in terms of passing yards, but he did put the ball in harms way. He finished the game 26/45 for 361 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Obviously, Arnold has to control the interceptions a little bit. He racked up a lot of yards in the Alamo Bowl, but he also threw the ball 45 times and threw three picks. If he is going to throw it 45 times, he has to have better numbers than that.

Brent Venables is happy with Jackson Arnold's progress

The Alamo Bowl was Jackson Arnold's first ever college start, so there is a lot of room for improvement. He has had an entire offseason with the Oklahoma football team now to get better, and Brent Venables is pleased with the progress that he has made.

“Jackson [Arnold] has made improvement in every area since his first college start, which he threw it for 350 yards and we had over 500 yards of offense,” Venables said. “We have a chance to go up 34-13 and he makes a great play, our guy catches it underneath and is running, and they pop the ball out and run it back. We had a chance to win 11 games. What's the narrative if we were able to overcome some adversity, which we nearly did.”

Arnold had a ton of hype coming into Oklahoma as he was a five-star recruit in high school. He was the #4 QB in his class, and he is expected to have a good career with the Sooners. We will get to see him and Oklahoma in action very soon as they open up the season on Friday, August 30th at home against Temple.