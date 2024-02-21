Oklahoma football struck gold in the transfer portal.

The Oklahoma football team has a big move coming as they will be heading to the SEC for the 2024 college football season. The Sooners had a solid year last season, but things will be much tougher in their new conference. This is a crucial offseason for Oklahoma, and one thing that the Sooners can do to get ready is to reload on talent via the transfer portal.

One player that Oklahoma football picked up already is Miami Ohio football transfer Caiden Woullard. Woullard is an edge rusher and he had a monster season in 2023. He finished the year with 41 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Woullard was a force for the Redhawks, and he is a great pick up the Sooners.

PFF recently released grades for the highest rated edge rushers that are transferring, and Caiden Woullard is up there high on the list. Woullard comes in at #6 on PFF's list with a grade of 77.9. This was a massive get for Oklahoma.

Last year, Oklahoma football started off the season strong, and after they beat rival Texas, it looked like they had an easy road to the Big 12 title game and potentially the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately for the Sooners, they suffered multiple upset losses late in the year, and they didn't make it to either.

Now, the Sooners are looking to get back to the playoff, but doing it in the SEC will be hard. Oklahoma has a very difficult schedule, but getting guys like Woullard from the transfer portal will help them get ready for the big conference move.