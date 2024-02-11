Oklahoma football got a sneaky good tight end in the transfer portal for the 2024 season.

Oklahoma football is undergoing some big changes in 2024. The school is leaving the Big 12 conference after years of winning and success, and headed to the SEC. The SEC is a bear that will bring top competition to the Sooners each week. In order to compete and win, the Sooners must make some big moves in the transfer portal. That's just what the Sooners did-and there's one player that will definitely help them compete in their new league for 2024.

A VERSATILE TARGET

Head coach Brent Venables and Oklahoma football have a number of guys that could be considered sneaky good pickups in this transfer portal class, especially from their offensive line. But there's one player in particular that really flew under the radar for the Sooners. His name is Bauer Sharp, and he's a tight end that played at Southeastern Louisiana before coming to Norman.

Sharp is a 6-foot-6, 245 pound tight end that has the body of a Division 1 tight end, despite having played at an FCS school. He had a very successful tenure at Southeastern Louisiana. In 2023, he finished the season with 29 catches for 288 yards and three touchdowns, per Sports Illustrated.

That may seem pedestrian to some, but there's another wrinkle here. Sharp also played quarterback in spurts while at the school, rushing for 133 more yards and five additional touchdowns last season. PFF rated Sharp the third-highest graded tight end in FCS football in 2023, per Sports Illustrated. Oklahoma football can and definitely should make use of Sharp's versatility, particularly down near the goal line on offense. Sharp can be used in multiple ways, and that makes him a very dangerous weapon for the Sooners moving forward.

Sharp also helps fill a gap at tight end that the Sooners desperately needed to cover. Oklahoma football lost two tight ends to the transfer portal this offseason. Blake Smith and Jason Llewellyn both left the roster. Sharp has an immediate opportunity to make an impact for the Sooners at that spot.

Oklahoma football starts its season in 2024 on August 31 against Temple. The Sooners also have non conference games against Houston, Tulane and Maine. The program plays its first SEC Conference game against Tennessee on September 21.