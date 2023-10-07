The latest installment of the Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas is set to get underway shortly, and as is always the case when these two teams meet up, this figures to be one of the best games of the week in all of college football. With both squads being ranked this year after neither was last year, it's safe to say there's a lot on the line, and the game has drawn a bold prediction from Dan Mullen.

Mullen, who enjoyed some successful stints as a college football head coach, and won the SEC Coach of the Year award with Mississippi State back in 2014, has since transitioned to a career in broadcasting, and still keeps up with college football quite closely. Mullen makes some bold picks each week before the new slate of games, and he believes that the Sooners will cover the +6 spread that has been set for this game.

Some favorites and some underdogs this week. pic.twitter.com/b8wGEFtKDK — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) October 6, 2023

Mullen isn't picking a winner here per say, but he clearly believes that this is going to be a tight matchup between the last two undefeated squads in the Big 12. Conventional wisdom would seem to agree with Mullen here, as the spread line for this game has since shifted from +6 to +5, so it looks like many folks agree with Mullen's pick here.

Considering the longstanding rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas, the fact that neither of them have lost a game, and that this contest could have massive playoff repercussions, it's surely going to be a great matchup that will catch the attention of college football fans everywhere. Mullen thinks we are in for a close game, and at this point, it would be a shock if this contest didn't come down to the wire.