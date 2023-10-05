The Red River Rivalry will live up to the hype in week six in this top-twelve matchup between conference foes. We continue with our college football odds series with our Oklahoma–Texas prediction and pick.

In arguably the most significant and impactful matchup to the College Football Playoff this season, Big 12 rivals Texas and Oklahoma square off at High Noon at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas.

The Texas Longhorns are currently 5-0 and ranked third in the country due to massively impressive double-digit wins over top 25 teams Alabama and Kansas. Meanwhile, Oklahoma has been quietly climbing the rankings all season long as they are also 5-0, and while they have not had a proper test yet, they have already put up 50 or more points in three games this season.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oklahoma-Texas Odds

Oklahoma: +5.5 (-105)

Texas: -5.5 (-115)

Over: 60.5 (-110)

Under: 60.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Texas Week 6

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (click for free trial)

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread

For being the number twelve team in the nation this year, the Oklahoma Sooners high-flying offense has flown under the radar. Former three-star recruit Dillon Gabriel currently ranks eighth in the entire country in Passer Rating with 189.4 and has thrown for the seventh most yards in the nation at 1,593. He has been able to do this all while posting a 15 to 2 touchdown to interception ratio. The biggest reason he has the Sooners racing out to place seventh for most passing yards per game in the NCAA is his chemistry with the wide receivers and his stone-wall offensive lineman.

The offensive line, helmed by potential first-round draft pick Tyler Guyton, has been a fortress around Dillon Gabriel this season. Through five weeks of play, Gabriel has been sacked only four times. Facing one of the country's best defensive fronts in Texas is a challenge not many teams can handle, except for Oklahoma, who will be more than ready for the challenge.

Furthermore, this lethal receiving corps is the ammunition this team has on offense that will have them ready for the Longhorns. Currently, the Sooners have the top two Big 12 leaders in receiving touchdowns this season, as Nic Anderson has secured five on the year, and Drake Stoops is tied for second by reeling in four. On top of that, receiver Andrel Anthony is fourth in the Big 12 in total receiving yards with 387, averaging 17.6 yards per catch. These guys will be essential in catching the ball downfield, considering in the Longhorns' two games against top 25 teams, they have given up an average of 195.5 yards per game to receivers.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread

The Texas Longhorns enter this game having lost four of the past five Red River Rivalry games. However, this is unequivocally the best team Texas has seen in a decade. How this team can dominate on both sides of the ball is truly special and will be the deciding factor in this game.

On offense, the Longhorns rank third in the Big 12 with 36.0 points per game and have scored 31 or more points in each of their five games this season. Quinn Ewers has developed into the playmaker fans, and coaches thought he would. Through five weeks, his ball security has been impeccable, as he has only thrown one interception relative to 10 touchdown passes. This contributes to him having the 27th-best passer rating in the country and ranking 26th in total passing yards. Making his job easier is the fact that he has the best combination of wide receivers and tight ends in the country between projected first-round picks Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, and Ja'Tavion Sanders. Then, most recently, in their matchup against Kansas, they proved they can easily beat teams on the ground, with running back Jonathan Brooks rushing for 218 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.

While the offense is excellent, the defense in Texas has really catapulted them to success. The Longhorns are giving up only 94.6 rushing yards per game, the 17th fewest in the nation, and 196.2 passing yards per game, the best mark in the Big 12 by far. With 13 sacks and six interceptions through these five weeks, this defense has been a nightmare for opposing teams and will look to do the same with Oklahoma on Saturday.

Final Oklahoma-Texas Prediction & Pick

Making this prediction for this incredible Oklahoma vs. Texas matchup was very hard, considering both teams have some of the best offensive playmakers in college football. However, the Texas Longhorns defense, skill position playmakers, and their strength of schedule so far this season elevate them so much above Oklahoma that I will be taking Texas against the spread.

Final Oklahoma-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas -5.5 (-115)