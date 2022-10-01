Dillon Gabriel exits game after dirty, helmet-to-helmet hit by TCU player

Things went from bad to worse for Oklahoma football on Saturday against TCU. Down 34-10 early in the second quarter, quarterback Dillon Gabriel was attempting to get a first down with his legs, only for linebacker Jamoi Hodge to lower his shoulder and go helmet-to-helmet with him, resulting in a fight.

Take a look:

Dillon Gabriel is awake and on his feet after this hit 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LjzobWYEzt — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 1, 2022

Absolutely uncalled for. Thankfully, Gabriel ended up being okay, but he did exit the game. That’s the type of hit that is frowned upon in football. The Sooners signal-caller was already sliding to the ground when Hodge decided to pull off an extremely dirty hit. Hodge got disqualified, too. On a more positive note, Oklahoma scored on that drive thanks to a 20-yard run from Jovantae Barnes.

Hodge is disqualified upon review. Gabriel is still down following a scary, scary hit. Davis Beville warming up next to the Sooners' sideline. https://t.co/z6KCCiytA7 — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) October 1, 2022

Davis Beville ultimately replaced Dillon Gabriel, who transferred from Pitt in the offseason. As of writing at halftime, OU is down 41-17. Losing their QB1 is far from ideal, especially after falling to Kansas State last weekend, too.

Now, all we can hope is that Gabriel’s injury isn’t too serious. He’ll obviously go through concussion protocol, which is under hot debate at the NFL level right now after the Tua Tagovailoa incidents.

Gabriel completed just 7 of 16 passes for 126 yards before his departure. He’s actually played rather well thus far, however, throwing for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions, completing nearly 67% of his passes.

Stay tuned for updates on Dillon Gabriel. Hopefully, Oklahoma football can mount a comeback in the second half and avoid losing for the second week in a row in their conference.