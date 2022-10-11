Dillon Gabriel gets promising injury update ahead of Kansas clash

Oklahoma football is in absolute shambles right now after losing three games in a row, including a 49-0 thrashing from Texas over the weekend. On a more positive note, it looks like they will get their QB1 back in Dillon Gabriel, who is trending towards a return this Saturday against Kansas, one of the best teams in the Big 12. Here is an update from head coach Will Venables.

Via Eli Lederman:

“Venables: Dillon Gabriel (concussion protocol) is a “full-go” in practice while the program continues to monitor him this week. Says OU will gets an update on his status in Week 7 Thursday. “If he continues to stay out of harms way…I expect him to play.”

This is great news. Gabriel practiced on field before the Longhorns’ defeat but ultimately didn’t suit up. Gabriel initially got injured in Week 5 vs. TCU when Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge went helmet-to-helmet with the signal-caller. It was an illegal hit and extremely dangerous and led to an ejection. He’s been in concussion protocol ever since.

TCU defender Jamoi Hodge was ejected for this hit on Dillon Gabriel pic.twitter.com/jTeLoUetRV — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 1, 2022

Dillon Gabriel is actually playing rather well early on, throwing for over 1,200 yards while completing 64% of his passes. The youngster has 11 passing touchdowns with no interceptions. The biggest problem for the Sooners on the whole is their defense, which is getting absolutely dominated lately.

Backup quarterback Davis Beville is struggling immensely in his limited action, completing only 50% of his passes. If Gabriel does play this weekend as expected, it’ll provide Oklahoma football with a much-needed boost as they search for their fourth win.