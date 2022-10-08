Oklahoma football QB Dillon Gabriel exited early last weekend against TCU after a dirty helmet-to-helmet hit by Jamoi Hodge, which resulted in the linebacker getting ejected from the game and a fight breaking out between the two teams. But, it appears he’s doing alright.

Gabriel was seen practicing with the Sooners prior to the Red River showdown on Saturday against the Texas Longhorns.

Via Bryan Terry:

Dillon Gabriel is out warming up with @OU_Football before the #RedRiverShowdown pic.twitter.com/domAxpt2XN — Bryan Terry (@bterryphoto) October 8, 2022

Dillon Gabriel ultimately suffered a concussion versus the Horned Frogs but considering he’s on the field pre-game here, it looks like there could be a chance he plays.

Of course, concussion protocol is a huge topic of concern at the moment at the NFL level after the Tua Tagovailoa incidents. The Sooners won’t be risking Gabriel’s health unless he’s truly ready to go, though.

Oklahoma was blown out of the water by TCU, 55-24, and desperately needs a win here. If Gabriel isn’t available, junior Davis Beville would get the start. He went 7 for 16 for 50 yards last weekend.

As for Gabriel, he struggled to get much going offensively in Week 5, completing 7 of 16 passes for 126 yards. But, OU would be in a much better position against Texas if he does feature.

Dillon Gabriel ranks third in Big-12 passing yards with 1,215 and first in touchdowns with 11. Both OU and Texas sit at 3-2 on the season in what should be an electric atmosphere at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Gabriel playing or not, Oklahoma must show up and end their two-game losing skid, also falling to Kansas State in Week 4.