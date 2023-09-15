Tulsa gets to host a top-25 team as Oklahoma comes to town. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an Oklahoma-Tulsa prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Oklahoma enters the game off of two straight wins. It started with the demolition of Arkansas State. It was a 73-0 victory for the Sooners as they scored six touchdowns in the first half alone. Then, Oklahoma took care of SMU on the back of some strong defense. SMU did not score a touchdown until the fourth quarter, the first one the Oklahoma defense gave up all year. Still, that made it a three-point game and Oklahoma had to score on their next two drives to put the game out of reach.

Meanwhile, Tulsa started their season strong. It was a 42-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in their opener. The next week was a different opponent though. They had to visit Michal Penix Jr. and a top-ten Washington team. Tulsa never got their footing in the game. Penix would throw three touchdowns in the game, and Washington would come away with a 43-10 victory. Now, Tulsa gets to play another top-25 team in number 19 Oklahoma.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oklahoma-Tulsa Odds

Oklahoma: -28.5 (-110)

Tulsa: +28.5 (-110)

Over: 59.5 (-110)

Under: 59.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Tulsa

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread

Oklahoma would like another solid game from Dillon Gabriel to beat Tulsa and cover. Last week he was 19-27 for 176 yards and four touchdowns. He was protective of the ball, throwing for over 70 percent completion, while not throwing turnover-worthy passes in the game. Still, he faced some pressure. On 32 dropbacks Gabriel was pressured eight times. That led to a sack and three scrambles for positive yardage. The biggest issue for him in the game was the drops. Oklahoma receivers dropped eight passes he threw in the game.

The Oklahoma receivers must be better to get the cover. Andrea Anthony caught nine of the seven passes his way for 76 yards with a touchdown. He did drop the ball once in the game and has some work to do after the catch. He had just 4.9 yards after the catch per reception, and he needs to turn some of his targets into big plays in this game.

Further, Oklahoma needs to have a quality rushing game in this one. Marcus Majors ran just eight times in the game but got 39 yards while getting solid protection. Tawee Walker was great in the game though. He went for 117 yards on 21 attempts in the game. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry, but four of those came after first contact, as he was hit for the first time under two yards beyond the line of scrimmage on average.

Oklahoma has gotten solid defense so far this year, but there is some work to do. Oklahoma had 24 quarterback pressures in the game. Still, they had just two sacks in the game and had three quarterback hits in the game. Ethan Downs led the way there with five quarterback pressures and a sack in the game. The best part was their 29 stops for offensive failure, causing multiple punts in the game with SMU.

Why Tulsa Will Cover The Spread

Cardell Williams got the start in the game against Washington. He came off the bench in the game with Arkansas-Pine Bluff. In that game, he threw for 233 yards with three touchdowns with a 92.9 percent completion rate. He struggled with Washington though. In the game, he went just 6-14 for 65 yards. He threw an interception and had three other turnover-worthy passes. Williams was also pressured six times in 16 dropbacks in the game as well.

Still, there is a chance for Tulsa to cover if they can get the same level of rushing game. Three running backs ran over ten times for over 50 yards. Jordan Ford ran 15 times for 67 yards while getting good run blocking. His average place of first contact was nearly three yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Meanwhile, Bill Jackson ran 10 times for 55 yards. Anthony Watkins ran 11 times for 51 yards as well. All three of them forced at least one missed tackle, and all three of them had an average point of first contact over two yards past the line of scrimmage.

There are some issues in the receiving game that need to be fixed in this one. Marquis Shoulders, Braylin Presley, and Devan Williams were the three starting wide receivers. They caught just eight of 18 targets in the game. They also only had 18 yards yards after the catch in the game.

The major issue for Tulsa was the defense. They have to get more pressure in this game to have a chance. Against Washington, they had just three quarterback pressures in the game and did not have a sack. Meanwhile, they had just ten stops for offensive failure as well on 66 offensive snaps. They also allowed three touchdown passes in the game but did have two pass breakups and an interception. There were also issues in the run game. Only one player had an average spot of tackle behind the line of scrimmage on defense. That was Vontory Malone, and he made just one tackle in the game.

Final Oklahoma-Tulsa Prediction & Pick

Tulsa does not have the pass defense to hang in this game. Oklahoma does have some injury concerns on the defense, but that should not be an issue in this game. They can rest the banged-up guys and have enough depth to take care of Tulsa. Even more, Oklahoma should be able to put up 40 points in this game. Tulsa does not have the defense to contend with Oklahoma. While Oklahoma does not have a Michael Penix Jr., Dillion Gabriel has the tools to score plenty of times. Even more, Oklahoma has the run game to take a huge lead, and then run it out. With that, take Oklahoma in this one.

Final Oklahoma-Tulsa Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma -28.5 (-110)