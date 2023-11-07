Oklahoma football is reeling after a loss to rival Oklahoma State. But they still have plenty to play for according to Drake Stoops.

The Oklahoma football team lost a 27-24 game to rival Oklahoma State this past Saturday, effectively ending QB Dillon Gabriel's Heisman campaign and the team's national title aspirations.

The matchup was deemed as the final Bedlam game, as the Cowboys knocked off the favored Sooners. A Sooners star at wide receiver was arrested prior to the game, adding to the misery of the weekend.

On Monday, Oklahoma football receiver Drake Stoops, son of legendary Sooners coach Bob Stoops, revealed his honest thoughts on critics who say the team has ‘nothing to play for' down the stretch of the 2023 college football season.

In his media session tonight, Drake Stoops categorically rejected any notion that the #Sooners don't have much left to play for in 2023, despite being out of the CFP race. "I come in here day in and day out, 10 hours in here every day. And for me, there's a lot left to play for.… pic.twitter.com/Bl677QPPLY — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) November 7, 2023

“Goodness I love this kid. Mark my word, one day after his playing days are over and if God willing he has a stint in the NFL, he’ll be back on the sidelines at OU,” one fan said on X in response.

“Can he please never leave,” another fan added.

“Could not love this more. What an incredibly focused and based young man,” still another said in response on X.

Stoops had 12 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Bedlam matchup with the Cowboys this past weekend. A 5-foot-11, 175 pound receiver out of Norman, Oklahoma, Drake Stoops was a three-star prospect out of high school who is now a redshirt senior with the Oklahoma football program.

Oklahoma football is now 4-2, 7-2 overall, a game behind Texas football and Oklahoma State football in the Big 12.

Still another fan on X was in more of a somber and reflective mode following Stoops' comments.

“Good answer, but truth hurts. Sooners season is done. Only thing left is some crappy bowl game where several key players will instead enter the NFL draft rather than play. Basically making the matchup a battle of the backups.”