The Oklahoma football team lost a 27-24 game to rival Oklahoma State this past Saturday, effectively ending QB Dillon Gabriel's Heisman campaign and the team's national title aspirations.

The matchup was deemed as the final Bedlam game, as the Cowboys knocked off the favored Sooners. A Sooners star at wide receiver was arrested prior to the game, adding to the misery of the weekend.

On Monday, Oklahoma football receiver Drake Stoops, son of legendary Sooners coach Bob Stoops, revealed his honest thoughts on critics who say the team has ‘nothing to play for' down the stretch of the 2023 college football season.

“Goodness I love this kid. Mark my word, one day after his playing days are over and if God willing he has a stint in the NFL, he’ll be back on the sidelines at OU,” one fan said on X in response.

“Can he please never leave,” another fan added.

“Could not love this more. What an incredibly focused and based young man,” still another said in response on X.

Stoops had 12 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Bedlam matchup with the Cowboys this past weekend. A 5-foot-11, 175 pound receiver out of Norman, Oklahoma, Drake Stoops was a three-star prospect out of high school who is now a redshirt senior with the Oklahoma football program.

RECOMMENDED
Oklahoma's 2023 Big 12 Bedlam football series matchup loss against Oklahoma State has fans divided.
Oklahoma football's shock upset vs. Oklahoma State draws mixed reactions

Christopher Smith ·

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy and Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables
Oklahoma State football pulls off upset over Oklahoma in final Bedlam game

Benedetto Vitale ·

Ollie Gordon II of Oklahoma STATE football as the dude carrying here, and Dillon Gabriel of OKLAHOMA as the man being carried.
Oklahoma State football duplicates rare feat last done 91 years ago in win vs Oklahoma

Rexwell Villas ·

Oklahoma football is now 4-2, 7-2 overall, a game behind Texas football and Oklahoma State football in the Big 12.

Still another fan on X was in more of a somber and reflective mode following Stoops' comments.

“Good answer, but truth hurts. Sooners season is done. Only thing left is some crappy bowl game where several key players will instead enter the NFL draft rather than play. Basically making the matchup a battle of the backups.”