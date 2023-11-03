Oklahoma football will be without star wide receiver Jalil Farooq for their game against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Oklahoma football team is set to take on Oklahoma State in Beldam for a highly anticipated game. However, the Sooners might be in trouble after a star wide receiver was recently arrested.

Jalil Farooq, a star wide receiver for the Oklahoma football team, was arrested on Thursday night, per Colleen Wilson at OKC Fox. “Farooq was arrested around 9 p.m. on Thursday after police pulled him over for having an expired paper tag. Officers also noted in the police report that he was driving erratically.”

Additionally, police reportedly found that “Farooq had multiple outstanding municipal warrants. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said those municipal warrants were for improper turn, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and failure to appear in court for a ticket for driving over a curb.”

Oklahoma didn't have much to say about the incident, according to Eli Lederman of Sell Out Crowd. A spokesperson did state, “We are aware of the matter and it is being addressed internally.”

The good news is that Jalil Farooq's arrest didn't involve anything serious. These are all minor violations, for the most part. Even so, it's currently unclear whether or not Farooq will dress down for the Oklahoma football game in Bedlam.

If he does miss out on playing on Saturday, the Sooners would be losing a vital weapon in their passing game. Through eight games, the star wide receiver has totaled 26 receptions, 449 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. He's been a favorite option for star quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

With that said, Oklahoma should know sooner, rather than later if Jalil Farooq will play on Saturday. Considering the alleged driving incident involves minor violations, it wouldn't be shocking to see Sooners head coach Brent Venables give him the start.

Keep an eye out for more updates, as more information should come to light soon.