Oklahoma state football took it to Oklahoma to secure the victory in what is being deemed as the final Bedlam game.

College football Saturday was thrilling throughout, but there might not be anybody happier than Oklahoma State fans. The Oklahoma State football team was able to earn an upset win over rival Oklahoma.

However, this year there was some extra incentive. The Sooners are set to leave the Big 12 Conference for the Big Ten. For that reason, there's a possibility we just witnessed the final Bedlam game.

It was a highly contested matchup from the start. But in the end, it was Oklahoma State who took home the victory. They were able to make a big fourth-down stop with just a minute left on the clock.

OKLAHOMA STATE WINS IT pic.twitter.com/VBjCTRCITd — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) November 4, 2023

Oklahoma State football fans were through the roof with this win. They now have bragging rights for winning the final Bedlam game over an Oklahoma football team that was ranked within the top 10. The fans stormed the field and celebrated with the team after the final kneel down.

OKLAHOMA STATE TAKES DOWN OKLAHOMA IN THE FINAL BEDLAM 🔥pic.twitter.com/kNrJTKPuXa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 4, 2023

Thanks to the conference realignment, there are going to be several in-state rivalries that likely won't face off against each other for quite sometime. One example includes the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers.

Hopefully, the college football world finds a way to keep these rivalry games going sooner, rather than later. The Sooners will probably have a bad tase in their mouth after this loss and the players who will be on the team next season won't have a chance at redemption.

As for the Oklahoma State football team, they should move up the rankings. It's not clear where they'll stand until the conclusion of Week 10. But the Cowboys are only moving up right now.