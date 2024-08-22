Former Oklahoma football quarterback General Booty is now with the Louisiana Monroe football team, and he was just named the starter for the 2024 season. Booty never saw the field during his time with the Sooners, but he became a household name in the college football community because of his name. Don't think that one needs any more explaining.

Now, General Booty has moved on from Oklahoma football, and he will be leading the Warhawks into battle when they open their season on August 29th at home against Jackson State.

“Louisiana-Monroe is set to name Oklahoma transfer General Booty its starting quarterback, a source tells @247sports/@CBSSports,” Matt Zenitz said in a post. “ULM opens the season against Jackson State before matchups against UAB and Texas.”

That matchup against Texas is certainly going to be one to watch as Booty was a part of the Red River Rivalry during his time at Oklahoma. The Sooners and Longhorns do not like each other, but that isn't going to change for Booty now that he is with Louisiana Monroe football. Booty is also from the state of Texas, so that will be a cool matchup for him for a few different reasons.

Texas is obviously the much better team and will likely beat the Warhawks handily, but it will still be interesting to see Booty go up against an old rival.

Booty wasn't a very highly-rated recruit out of high school, so it's not surprising that things didn't pan out for him at Oklahoma. There were always guys with more talent ahead of him on the depth chart, and when he realized his time probably wasn't going to come with the Sooners, he decided to transfer to Louisiana Monroe, and now he is getting a shot as a starter.

Louisiana Monroe seems like a good fit for Booty, and things are clearly going well for him there so far. It will be exciting to see what he is able to do as the starter.

General Booty's career before Louisiana Monroe

Louisiana Monroe will actually be the third school for General Booty as he attended Junior College before going to play for Oklahoma football.

As a high school prospect, Booty was a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports. He was the #137 QB in the class and the #296 player in the state of Texas. He attended Allen High School in Allen, Texas.

After high school, Booty first played for Tyler Junior College, and then he transferred over to Oklahoma. Booty quickly became very popular after transferring to play for the Sooners because of his name, but he was never able to find any playing time in Norman.

Booty participated in spring ball this offseason with the Oklahoma football team, but he entered the transfer portal when the spring window opened up. He decided to go to Louisiana Monroe, and now, Booty is the starting QB for the Warhawks.

Every big college football fan knows who General Booty is, and even though he is playing for a small school, he is going to receive a lot of attention, and that should lead to more NIL deals for General Booty as well. He should be a fun player to watch this year.