By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Following three years at Notre Dame, quarterback Drew Pyne has decided to take his talents out west. Not long after he entered the transfer portal, Pyne has decided on the team he wants to be under center for in 2023.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report that Pyne would be transferring to Arizona State. Thamel noted that the former Notre Dame quarterback meshed well with new Sun Devil coach Kenny Dillingham when he visited campus over the weekend. Upon arrival to Arizona State, Pyne will have three years of eligibility remaining.

After appearing in just four games through his first two years with the Fighting Irish, Pyne got an opportunity to start in 2022. He went 6-2 over eight games, completing 64.6% of his passes for 2,021 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

However, Pyne only got that opportunity after starting quarterback Tyler Buchner suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. With Buchner being just a sophomore, it was unclear if Pyne would remain Notre Dame’s starting QB.

At Arizona State, Drew Pyne will get a fresh start. The Sun Devils are coming off of a 3-9 season, leading the former head coach Herm Edwards being fired. As Dillingham steps into his new role, he appears to have found his quarterback in Pyne.

It could be a win-win relationship for both parties. Dillingham now has a piece to build around at his new program. Pyne is now working with Oregon’s former offensive coordinator, who helped transfer quarterback Bo Nix throw for 3,388 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2022.

Pyne’s tenure at Notre Dame didn’t exactly go to plan. He is hoping his move to Arizona State will help boost his potential NFL Draft stock and will allow him an opportunity to show the Fighting Irish what they’re missing out on.