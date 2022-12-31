By Steve Silverman · 3 min read

Oklahoma football has been one of the best and most exciting programs in college football for generations. The greatness comes from the brilliant players they have had in the programs, several of whom have led the Sooners to national championships over the years.

It’s hard to overlook the greatness of defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon, running back Billy Sims and running back Adrian Peterson. All three of these players were unstoppable at several points in their career at Oklahoman, and all 3 went on to deliver major accomplishments at the NFL level.

While we want to give recognition to players like Billy Vessels and Tommy McDonald who were dominant players on legendary head coach Bud Wilkinson’s national championship and undefeated teams, the post-Wilkinson era featured some of the most brilliant athletes to compete in college football.

5. Linebacker Brian Bosworth, 1984-1986

Bosworth was one of the great characters in college football thanks in large part to his look and outrageous personality, but he was also a brilliant sideline-to-sideline tackler. Not only did Bosworth gain All-American status twice, he was also the back-to-back winner of the Butkus Award as the best linebacker in the nation. He was a vicious tackler who collected nearly 4o0 stops during his years with the Sooners

4. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, 2015-2017

Mayfield had a remarkable run at Oklahoma after transferring from Texas Tech, and he made spectacular impression in his first season. He threw for 3,700 yards with a 36-7 TD-interception ratio. It only got better from there, as he dominated in 2016 by completing 70.9 percent of his passes for 3,965 yards to go with 40 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Mayfield followed with one of the greatest statistical seasons in college football history. He completed 285 of 404 passes for 4,627 yards with 43 TDs and 6 interceptions and that gave him the Heisman Trophy. In addition to his excellence throwing the ball, Mayfield also ran for 311 yards and 5 scores.

3. Running Back Adrian Peterson, 2004-2006

Few running backs have ever displayed more power than Peterson did throughout his college career. He wasted no time in announcing his presence, as he rushed for 1,925 yards as a freshman, averaging 5.7 yards per carry and scoring 15 touchdowns. Peterson followed with 1,104 yards and 14 touchdowns in his sophomore season, and had another 1,000-plus yard season in his junior year even though he was limited to 7 games. Peterson went on to a brilliant NFL career, as he was the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He was a 7-time Pro Bowler.

2. Running Back Billy Sims, 1975-1979

Sims was a remarkable running back for the Sooners, using a smooth running style that allowed him to set up tacklers with his speed, moves and power. He rushed for 1,762 yards and 20 touchdowns during his Heisman Trophy-winning season in 1978. He followed that with another brilliant and productive year, rushing for 1,506 yards and an eye-catching 22 touchdowns. Sims went on to a 5-year career with the Detroit Lions that included 3 Pro Bowl appearances.

1. Defensive Tackle Lee Roy Selmon, 1972-75

The Oklahoma Sooners won the national championship in 1974 and 1975, and Lee Roy Selmon and the Oklahoma defense was the biggest reason for that success. Selmon had great success playing with brother Lucious and Dewey, but he was the dominant player on the line. He had 40 sacks during his career with the Sooners, and he exceeded 300 tackles. He won Lombardi and Outland honors, and gained entry into the College Football Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed a 9-year career in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that saw him earn a spot in 6 Pro Bowls.