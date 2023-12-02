Oklahoma tight end Jason Llewellyn is leaving the Sooners, and entering the transfer portal. He's sending a message goodbye to Sooner Nation.

Oklahoma football tight end Jason Llewellyn is sending thanks to Sooner Nation as he enters the transfer portal. The Oklahoma offensive player intends to leave the program, per his social media account.

Thank you for everything Sooner Nation! I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining. #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/jOoQFcaDcv — Jason Llewellyn (@Jasonllew89) November 30, 2023

“I want to thank my coaches, teammates, trainers, staff and Sooner Nation for all of your love and support,” Llewellyn posted. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Llewellyn was part of a high-powered offense this season for Oklahoma, a team that finished with a 10-2 record and just a step shy of the Big 12 Championship game. Oklahoma is leaving the Big 12 after this season to join the SEC, along with Texas. The Sooners will still play in a bowl game, but Llewellyn isn't expected to play since he's entering the portal.

Llewellyn is expected to get a lot of interest from teams in all major conferences as well as non power 5 schools. He's a former four-star prospect rated by Rivals and ESPN coming out of high school. This season, Llewellyn struggled to find a starting role in the offense. He suffered an injury in spring football and found himself lower on the depth chart than he wanted. His talent is unquestioned, however, and may find a much larger role on a different team.

In 2022, Llewellyn played in 10 games for the Sooners, primarily on special teams but also in a reserve role at tight end. He's listed at 6-5 and 255 pounds, and played high school football in Texas at Aledo High School.

Llewellyn joins running back Tawee Walker in the transfer portal from Oklahoma's offense. The Sooners also lost their offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who left to take the head coaching job at Mississippi State. Oklahoma's bowl opponent for this season has yet to be announced.