Oklahoma football's Brent Venables did not hide his disappointment over the missed call in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma State.

The Oklahoma Sooners are left picking up the pieces after suffering a 27-24 loss in Stillwater at the hands of the Oklahoma State Cowboys. What makes the loss taste even more bitter for Oklahoma football was one particular play in the end zone involving wide receiver Drake Stoops.

The Cowboys seemed to have gotten away with a pass interference call during one moment in the fourth quarter of the contest when Stoops was trying to complete a catch in the end zone. Oklahoma State cornerback Dyland Smith was all over Stoops and there was visible contact between the two. However, none of the game’s officials saw enough reason to call a penalty.

Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops almost just had an insane catch.. no pass-interference called here. pic.twitter.com/h8d9WIthP0 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 4, 2023

Obviously, Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables was not happy about the non-call.

“I thought that’s what pass interference was,” Venables said after the game (h/t Eric Bailey of the Tulsa World).

Stoops speaks up about Oklahoma football’s loss

Stoops had a huge individual performance nonetheless, as he finished with 134 receiving yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions — both career highs.

“It hurts and it stings right now, but we’re not going to change our approach,” Stoops said about the loss, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “We have a process, and we trust our process. We’re going back to work tomorrow, putting the game to bed, getting the film watched and getting ready for our next opponent, which is West Virginia.”

The game was deemed as the last scheduled Bedlam Series game, with Oklahoma football calling the SEC home, beginning in 2024.

Venables and the Sooners dropped to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in conference play with the loss to Oklahoma State. The Cowboys, on the other hand, improved to 7-2/5-1.