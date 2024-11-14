In the world of college football, the addition of name, image, and likeness— otherwise known as NIL— has muddied the waters of how teams recruit their players. The Washington State Cougars' quarterback, John Mateer, could be another pawn in the world of NCAA and NIL, following a report that claims there's a mystery school offering Mateer a $1 million NIL deal to play for them next season.

“He already has a ($1 million offer). He does,” said Sorensen on the Old Crimson Podcast. “From that perspective, and I don't know what school it is, but I know there's one sitting on the table and it's out there right now.”

Now, the problem with this is that Mateer isn't in the transfer portal. So, reaching out to him during this part of the season is a clear breach of NIL rules. Those rules are broken even further if an offer is truly on the table, which is reportedly the case.

The date players can begin entering the transfer portal is Dec. 9, meaning whatever school reportedly has an offer on the table for Mateer is nearly a month early from when they're allowed to send an offer.

It's uncertain which school is reportedly offering Mateer the $1 million deal, but losing a player due to NIL is something Washington State has dealt with in the past. Last season, Washington State lost QB Cam Ward after he signed an NIL deal with the Miami Hurricanes ahead of this season, which was rumored to be even greater than $1 million.

Ward is now one of the top names attached to the 2024 Heisman Trophy race, and with how well Mateer is playing this season, the Cougars are hoping to be able to retain their star quarterback next season as well.

Current NIL deal in place for the Washington State QB

As things currently stand, Mateer is one of the top quarterbacks in college football. He's completed 62.4% of his passes (166/266) for 2,332 yards and 22 passing touchdowns through nine games.

On top of being a superb passer, Mateer has another aspect of his game that defenses must account for: his rushing ability. Mateer has rushed for 630 yards and 11 touchdowns off 137 attempts, leading the Cougars in both passing and rushing yards.

Given his excellent play, Mateer's earning approximately $400,000 in NIL from Washington State according to a source close to the situation.

So, if a team is truly offering $1 million to the soon-to-be fourth-year quarterback, he may take the deal and transfer.

In a world where money talks, many eyes in the Pacific Northwest will be waiting to see if Mateer listens.