Oklahoma football wide receiver Jalil Farooq is most likely going to return to Norman, OK for his senior season. He dropped the hint ahead of the 2023 Alamo Bowl between Oklahoma and Arizona football on December 28.

Jalil Farooq spoke to reporters to discuss his future with Oklahoma football on Tuesday, per On3's George Stoia III.

Jalil Farooq speaking with the media. #Sooners receiver says “I feel like I’m going to stay most likely” when asked about his future. pic.twitter.com/A4VRuYQBaH — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 12, 2023

News of Jalil Farooq returning for his senior season in Norman, OK comes more than a month after his arrest. Authorities apprehended him prior to Oklahoma football's Bedlam Series matchup against in-state rival Oklahoma State last month.

Police noticed Jalil Farooq had an expired paper tag at the time of his arrest. They also noticed he drove erratically so they pulled him over. Farooq also had several outstanding warrants related to his less-than-stellar driving habits.

Jalil Farooq recorded 637 receiving yards and caught two touchdowns from quarterback Dillon Gabriel this past season. Farooq had 466 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022.

Oklahoma football finished with a 10-2 win-loss record in Brent Venables' second year at the helm in Norman, OK. It was a marked improvement from the Sooners' sub-par 6-7 win-loss record last season.

Dillon Gabriel remained undecided to play in the Alamo Bowl after he entered the transfer portal last week. Now that he recently signed with Oregon to replace Bo Nix next season, that won't happen anymore.

With that in mind, Jalil Farooq will catch passes from freshman signal caller Jackson Arnold in the upcoming Alamo Bowl. Hopefully, the Arnold-Farooq tandem will help Oklahoma football enter the College Football Playoff next season.