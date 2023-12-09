Oregon football has landed quarterback Dillon Gabriel via the transfer portal as the immediate replacement for Bo Nix.

Oregon football will be in good hands with Bo Nix leaving for the NFL. Per Bruce Feldman, the Ducks have secured the signing of quarterback transfer Dillon Gabriel, who just spent the last two years as the starter at Oklahoma after starting his collegiate career at UCF.

Sooners head coach Brent Venables said earlier this week he wasn't sure about Gabriel's availability for their bowl game after announcing his intentions to transfer. It's unlikely he plays now given he's signed with Oregon.

Gabriel reportedly visited Eugene this weekend and it clearly didn't take him long to make a decision. While the signal-caller could take his talents to the NFL right now, he has another year of eligibility left. Might as well make it count with a CFB powerhouse.

In 2023, Gabriel completed 69.3% of his passes for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns against just six interceptions. Oklahoma finished with a 10-2 record with him under center. Having served as a starter for two seasons at UCF and another two with the Sooners, this is an enormous addition to Oregon football.

As we know, Bo Nix was electric in 2023 and had Dan Lanning's squad on the verge of making the College Football Playoff before a Pac-12 Championship loss to Washington. To stay in contention, they needed to bring in another proven QB. Gabriel is just that.

With lots of their roster returning for 2024, the Hawaii native fits the bill as the leader they need to be a force in college football again. And if he shines, perhaps Gabriel will get some first-round consideration in the 2025 NFL Draft.