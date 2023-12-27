The Alamo Bowl will feature a top-15 matchup between Arizona and Oklahoma.

One of the more surprising, yet interesting matchups during the college football bowl season is that of the Valero Alamo Bowl between No. 14 Arizona and No. 12 Oklahoma in the San Antonio Alamodome. Being that this will be a matchup between two top-15 opponents, it will be the highest-ranked game outside of the College Football Playoff New Year's Six bowl games.

The Wildcats (9-3) were one of the biggest surprise teams in all of college football this season, and a big cause for the Pac-12 being as strong a conference as it was in its last season. Head coach Jedd Fisch improved Arizona football's win total by four games for the second time in as many seasons, and is now taking them to their first bowl game since 2017. If Arizona can secure a coveted 10th win, it would be their first since 2014. They're currently on a six-game winning streak.

The Sooners (10-2) under Brent Venables in his second year in Norman also increased their win total by four games from last season. Getting an 11th win is normalcy for Oklahoma football. In fact, the last time the Sooners earned an 11-win season they were in the Alamo Bowl two years ago. But just like that year's team looked much different by game time after Lincoln Riley left for USC, so will this year's team in the 2023 Alamo Bowl. Starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel has since transferred to Oregon, leaving the position to freshman Jackson Arnold.

Arizona will have their own freshman quarterback, Noah Fifita, who will be battling Arnold that further adds intrigue to this matchup. But which freshman will come out victorious? Let's get into some Alamo Bowl bold predictions.

Battle of the freshman quarterbacks makes for an entertaining Alamo Bowl

For Arizona, their freshman, Fifita, has already gotten a ton of experience this season, playing in 11 games but starting in eight. In doing so, he completed 73.6% of his passes for 2,515 yards for 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He was a big boost for this year's Wildcats football team, and only lost two games as a starter by a total of nine points against Washington and USC in three overtimes.

Arnold is the unknown here, but it seems evident that the Oklahoma staff is pretty confident in the freshman. His lack of experience will definitely be something to watch for in the game but it could also create great opportunities to showcase his talents, letting him lose in a game that essentially is nothing more than an exhibition game. Don't be surprised to see a turnover or two, but also don't be surprised to see some flashes of why they recruited him. A 200-plus-yard day with a touchdown and at least one pick seems reasonable.

However, Fifita could start making his case as an early Heisman candidate for next season. He has shown that he can get the ball down the field, creating explosive plays and move this offense that scored 34.3 points per game. In his last game against Arizona State, he threw for 527 yards and five touchdowns. That seems highly unlikely against Oklahoma, who allowed just over 22 points per game. But 280 yards and three touchdowns seems like a possibility.

Arizona wins 10th game, beats Oklahoma

Arizona actually comes into this game a 2.5 point favorite, according to FanDuel. But those who just look at the names on the matchup card probably see Oklahoma versus Arizona and expect the Sooners as a heavy favorite. Of course, if Gabriel were still at quarterback that would certainly swing things in favor of Oklahoma, but nonetheless, this has been the best Arizona team in years. As they say goodbye to the Pac-12 and essentially take the place of the Sooners in the Big 12 as they head to the SEC, they are looking for a jumpstart to 2024 with their 10th win. Which they'll get by a field goal late in the game.