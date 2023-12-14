Can Dillon Gabriel, the new Oregon football QB, win a Heisman in 2024? Big Ten title?

The face of the transfer portal so far has been the now-former Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who committed to Dan Lanning and the Oregon football program.

Gabriel was ranked in the top 40 of all players in the portal and top 10 in quarterbacks, according to 247 Sports. The experience that he's bringing with him, not just from Oklahoma but UCF as well, will likely keep the Ducks rolling in 2024.

After all, Oregon football is having to replace a Heisman finalist in Bo Nix, who threw for over 4,000 yards and accounted for 54 total touchdowns. With the talent that the Ducks have, feeling as if they're on the precipice of a national title, getting Gabriel out of the portal was essential to potentially making that happen in 2024. Plus, the Ducks are now entering the Big Ten next season and will have to face a whole new set of challenges.

But what exactly should we expect from Gabriel, a sixth-year super-senior with 57 games under his belt? It seems like it's never too early to start making some bold predictions for next season, so let's make some for the new Oregon quarterback in 2024.

Dillon Gabriel leads Oregon football to a victory over Ohio State

The last time that Ohio State played in Eugene was in 1967, to which they won 30-0. The Buckeyes have owned the Ducks, with Oregon's one win coming from their last showdown in Columbus in 2021. Then-head coach Mario Cristobal shocked the Ohio State faithful that day, beating the Buckeyes 35-28.

This will be one of the premier matchups of the entire season in 2024, likely a top-10 if not top-5 game, should neither team suffer a loss before their Oct. 12 meeting. With the addition of Gabriel now behind center, that just adds to the intrigue.

I'm predicting the Ducks make a statement win against Ohio State, with Gabriel proving why he was highly sought-after, leading Oregon to their second win in the Big Ten conference (they play Michigan State the week before). Think of this game next season like his performance against Texas this season.

Dillon Gabriel throws for 4,000 yards, rushes for 300, and accounts for 45 touchdowns

Gabriel should fit seamlessly into Will Stein's offense at Oregon, putting up close to Nix's numbers he had in 2023. Outside of the 2021 season, he's been a 3,000 yard passer every season. For the Sooners this season, Gabriel threw for 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns, and only six interceptions, with another 373 yards on the ground and 12 touchdowns. Those are Heisman-type numbers. Which speaking of…

Dillon Gabriel will be a Heisman finalist

If not for Oklahoma having suffered some losses toward the end, Gabriel could have found himself in New York with Nix and others for a chance at the Heisman Trophy this season. He definitely had impressive numbers, which were actually similar to finalist Michael Penix Jr., who finished second in voting behind winner Jayden Daniels.

With the weapons Gabriel will have around him in Eugene, not to mention the skills he's bringing—his fast release and pinpoint accuracy—he'll be considered one of the best players in the country if he stays healthy, putting him as a contender for the Heisman.

Dillon Gabriel helps lead Oregon football to their first Big Ten title game

Talk about bold predictions; well, this is certainly one. Oregon got a good dose of what good competition was this year with the uprising of the Pac-12, but things will be a little different in 2024 in the new conference. With the way the transfer portal is still moving, it's hard to truly say where a lot of these teams could wind up, but Michigan for sure will be losing a lot of senior starters. And Ohio State has already lost Kyle McCord to the portal. Out of the new Pac-12 neighbors, it could be a race between Oregon and Washington again, albeit in the Big Ten now.

Again, Oregon is just too talented, new conference or not. I'd be shocked if they didn't end up in the Big Ten Championship. That is, after all, one of the main reasons they got Gabriel, so they have the talent needed to win right away.